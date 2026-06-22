This Tory MP’s heckle of Andy Burnham was good but the PM-in-waiting’s A++ response was even better

Pics Andy burnham

Former Greater Manchester mayor Andy Bunrham’s back in Parliament as he was sworn in (again) as an MP in the wake of his Makerfield by-election win – and Keir Starmer’s resignation as Labour Party leader.

We mention it not because it’s a big political moment – although it is – but because of the Tory MP who heckled him and the new MP’s A++ response.

Sometimes you’ve just got to love peak British humour and politics.🇬🇧😂 As Andy Burnham went to be sworn in as a MP, a Tory backbencher heckled from the sidelines: “He’s not the Messiah!” Without missing a beat, Burnham fired back: “I’m a naughty boy.” Only in Britain.👏😂🤭 pic.twitter.com/tPUgR3Rg4n — Benonwine (@benonwine) June 22, 2026

The identity of the Tory MP remains something of a mystery at the time of writing, with Desmond Swayne and Luke Evans both mentioned in dispatches.

And while the bar for ‘funny’ is conspicuously lower in the House of Commons, we reckon that was still pretty good.

Cringe from a bunch of wankers — Damian (@dglcork) June 22, 2026

Well, we thought so.

Source @benonwine