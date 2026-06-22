Pics Andy burnham

This Tory MP’s heckle of Andy Burnham was good but the PM-in-waiting’s A++ response was even better

John Plunkett. Updated June 22nd, 2026

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Former Greater Manchester mayor Andy Bunrham’s back in Parliament as he was sworn in (again) as an MP in the wake of his Makerfield by-election win – and Keir Starmer’s resignation as Labour Party leader.

We mention it not because it’s a big political moment – although it is – but because of the Tory MP who heckled him and the new MP’s A++ response.

The identity of the Tory MP remains something of a mystery at the time of writing, with Desmond Swayne and Luke Evans both mentioned in dispatches.

And while the bar for ‘funny’ is conspicuously lower in the House of Commons, we reckon that was still pretty good.

Well, we thought so.

Source @benonwine