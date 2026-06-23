25 Funniest Threads Posts to Give Your Day a Lift
Hello and welcome to our round-up of the best of Threads. We took time out of our heavy diet of Andy Burnham and Trump’s Reflecting Pool fiasco to find some funny stuff that we reckon will lift your day.
If you’re on Threads and you enjoy any of these, please show them a bit of love.
1.
View on Threads
2.
View on Threads
3.
View on Threads
4.
View on Threads
5.
View on Threads
6.
View on Threads
7.
View on Threads
8.
View on Threads
9.
View on Threads
10.
View on Threads
11.
View on Threads
12.
View on Threads