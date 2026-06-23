25 Funniest Threads Posts to Give Your Day a Lift

Social Media funny threads

Hello and welcome to our round-up of the best of Threads. We took time out of our heavy diet of Andy Burnham and Trump’s Reflecting Pool fiasco to find some funny stuff that we reckon will lift your day.

If you’re on Threads and you enjoy any of these, please show them a bit of love.

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