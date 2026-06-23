US comebacks MAGA Pride

This ultra Maga said America had ‘lost sight of its values and priorities’ by giving Pride an entire month and ended up schooled into another dimension

Saul Hutson. Updated June 23rd, 2026

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Like us you might not have heard of Jillian Michaels, but to recap – briefly – the fitness expert made a name for herself in the early 2010s hosting a game show about losing weight.

Now she’s all about the Maga, which she can be heard relentlessly wanging on about on her podcast.

Jillian is gay and has been married to DeShanna Marie Minuto since 2022, which might make you think she wouldn’t be the sort of person to say this. Except she is, she very much is.

What price your own community when there’s a Trump administration to curry favour with, right? And it’s also factually inaccurate, a point made many times over in the replies on Twitter.

Michaels might want to step away from the mic and hit the gym to burn off some of this self-hating energy.

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