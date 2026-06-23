This ultra Maga said America had ‘lost sight of its values and priorities’ by giving Pride an entire month and ended up schooled into another dimension

US comebacks MAGA Pride

Like us you might not have heard of Jillian Michaels, but to recap – briefly – the fitness expert made a name for herself in the early 2010s hosting a game show about losing weight.

Now she’s all about the Maga, which she can be heard relentlessly wanging on about on her podcast.

Jillian is gay and has been married to DeShanna Marie Minuto since 2022, which might make you think she wouldn’t be the sort of person to say this. Except she is, she very much is.

Jillian Michaels: The reality is that when you give gay people a month and veterans a day, I think you have wildly lost sight of your values and your priorities.

pic.twitter.com/JVMxkCwVhs — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) June 21, 2026

What price your own community when there’s a Trump administration to curry favour with, right? And it’s also factually inaccurate, a point made many times over in the replies on Twitter.

Michaels might want to step away from the mic and hit the gym to burn off some of this self-hating energy.

1.

Military Appreciation Month was in May… like three fucking weeks ago These people are embarrassing https://t.co/7w0Ys9Woji — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) June 21, 2026

2.

Veterans get a month. Why is this woman talking out of her ass? How does giving any group a month hurt her? It doesn’t. Military appreciation month was last month. https://t.co/Fy7nkEcC38 — WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) June 21, 2026

3.

@JillianMichaels

Do you think cutting 28,000 VA employees helps veterans? Do you think engaging in an ill-conceived poorly executed war against Iran is respectful to our military personnel? Do you think calling the dead and wounded “suckers and losers” is respectful of veterans? — MojoRisen🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@Bluto78) June 21, 2026

4.

Proof that ring wing idiots are mosly interested in theater politics than any thing else. @JillianMichaels obviously doesn’t know what the month of May is for. https://t.co/d6YnEMRDwP — Lenny Kimes (@ComplicitLenny) June 21, 2026

5.

the obsession y’all have with queer people is the real sickness. seek help. good lord. y’all will complain about ANYTHING https://t.co/mRjzihaBve — Sorayah D ♊️🏳️‍⚧️✨ (@sorayahdnyc) June 22, 2026

6.

Jillian Michaels clearly does not care enough about veterans to know there are two different months, May and November, for the military. She just wants other people to hate the LGBTQ community. — Laurence C. Fitzgerald 🇺🇦 (@Larry_C_Fitz) June 21, 2026

7.