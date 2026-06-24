Trump superfan Jesse Watters accused his fellow Fox panellist of ‘blind loyalty to an idiot’ and Jessica Tarlov’s A++ comeback was a proper banger

US Fox News

To the studios of Fox News now, where Jesse Watters accused his fellow panellist Jessica Tarlov of ‘blind loyalty to an idiot’ in a discussion, among other things, of California governor Gavin Newsom and the former White House pairing of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

But it’s not so much about the context but the comeback. Run VT!

Watters: Is like blind loyalty to an idiot, does that override that? Jessica: Well, you do blind loyalty to an idiot every day. pic.twitter.com/Iv10xm3Qh8 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 22, 2026

Boom.

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for that.

1.

She cooked them https://t.co/Eo5qHDPxEg — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) June 23, 2026

2.

@JessicaTarlov owns those morons every single day. — Sebastian CorVettel (@TraitorCrater) June 22, 2026

3.

4.

The cognitive dissonance is insane with him lol.. Being an idiot is his entire show — Rodger Williams (@kiddwikked) June 22, 2026

5.

Holy shit @JessicaTarlov, you ate and left no crumbs 😭 https://t.co/11lXCfsfAq — The Political HQ (@ThePoliticalHQ) June 23, 2026

6.

They can’t even argue with her about it. 🤣🤣 They all know he’s an idiot. — RJ Riley💙🇺🇸💙 (@RJR1225) June 22, 2026

7.

This is why @JessicaTarlov is a national treasure 😎 https://t.co/KTRnuxytx3 — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) June 23, 2026

Source @Acyn