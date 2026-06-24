US Fox News

Trump superfan Jesse Watters accused his fellow Fox panellist of ‘blind loyalty to an idiot’ and Jessica Tarlov’s A++ comeback was a proper banger

Poke Reporter. Updated June 24th, 2026

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To the studios of Fox News now, where Jesse Watters accused his fellow panellist Jessica Tarlov of ‘blind loyalty to an idiot’ in a discussion, among other things, of California governor Gavin Newsom and the former White House pairing of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

But it’s not so much about the context but the comeback. Run VT!

Boom.

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for that.

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Source @Acyn