People have been suggesting the ‘most overrated UK tourist attraction’ and there was one stone cold clear winner

Life tourism uncategorised

There’s no doubting that the UK is chock-full of tourist attractions. They’re spread throughout the land with options to tickle every fancy.

Love pencils? Take a trip to the Keswick Pencil museum, home to the world’s biggest pencil.

Maybe you’re more interested in teeth? Then go down to The British Dental Museum in London, you absolute weirdo.

Or perhaps you get all giddy when it comes to swords and weaponry and combat and stuff? Then it’s The Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds for you, you brave little soldier.

But what’s the most overrated attraction? Twitter user Jamie Kay asked his followers for suggestions.

What’s the most overrated tourist attraction in the UK? — Jamie Kay (@TheRealJamieKay) June 22, 2026

The replies came flooding in.

1.

The national football museum in Manchester. I’m a football fan and I found it expensive and boring — Mad Cyril (@salford_red_ste) June 22, 2026

2.

Madam Tussauds

Ridiculously expensive, so uncomfortably packed you can’t see the waxworks. Plus, who even knows who they are? Don’t waste your ££££ — Annie Devereux (@AnnieDevereux) June 23, 2026

3.

Nigel Farage’s constituency office in Clacton. Even Farage won’t go there. — Hugh Smith (@Hughsmith1) June 22, 2026

4.

Castles. Boring and all over the place. — Trout737 (@Trout737) June 22, 2026

5.

Anything in Blackpool. It’s all overpriced and underwhelming. Even the chip shops are sh*te — Axholme Rob (@AxholmeRob) June 22, 2026

6.

London Eye. Expensive and outdated. You can get similar views for free elsewhere in London. — Joshua Smith (@JoshuaSmith1993) June 22, 2026

7.

Big Ben, it isn’t that big. — Curtailed Rambler (@francisxyzk) June 22, 2026

8.

Cheddar Gorge, it’s not made of cheese at all, just rocks. — Stoo (@discostoo) June 22, 2026

9.

Kendal in the Lake District unless you have a penchant for vape and charity shops when you were expecting something akin to Ambleside or Keswick or the like — Billy Fandango (@Matthew68618264) June 22, 2026

10.

Edon Project. Looks good from outside. Inside not so much — Huw Mellor (@marchamjack) June 22, 2026

So far, so bad. But there was one attraction in particular with a lot of haters.

11.

Stonehenge, just a pile of old stones, fuck that — Bobajobbie (@Bobajobbie1) June 22, 2026

12.

Stonehenge! Some fucking stones balancing and they’re tiny. — iDetectBulls__t (@iDetectBulls__t) June 22, 2026

13.

14.

Stonehenge is the biggest pain. Idiots driving past on the A303 causing traffic chaos for others whilst they slow down to take a picture. Just put the right trees along the road roadside, so they can’t see it, and problem solved. No they want to dig a bloody expensive tunnel. — Richard Wiltshire (@richard9591) June 22, 2026

15.

Stonehenge. I don’t get it. — Some Lad Called Wils (@SLCW_Techno) June 22, 2026

16.

Stone. Fucking. Henge. yeah it’s cool but it doesn’t mean you’ve got to drive past it at 15mph https://t.co/WAvLyYnu6U — SunnyD1865🌳🚗🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈 (@1865dsunny) June 22, 2026

Source @TheRealJamieKay