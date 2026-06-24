Life tourism uncategorised

People have been suggesting the ‘most overrated UK tourist attraction’ and there was one stone cold clear winner

David Harris. Updated June 24th, 2026

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There’s no doubting that the UK is chock-full of tourist attractions. They’re spread throughout the land with options to tickle every fancy.

Love pencils? Take a trip to the Keswick Pencil museum, home to the world’s biggest pencil.

Maybe you’re more interested in teeth? Then go down to The British Dental Museum in London, you absolute weirdo.

Or perhaps you get all giddy when it comes to swords and weaponry and combat and stuff? Then it’s The Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds for you, you brave little soldier.

But what’s the most overrated attraction? Twitter user Jamie Kay asked his followers for suggestions.

The replies came flooding in.

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So far, so bad. But there was one attraction in particular with a lot of haters.

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Source @TheRealJamieKay