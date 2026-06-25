A reporter confronted Donald Trump over the Iran school bombing and his answer, such as it was, is the essence of his White House and its take on truth

Politics donald trump Iran

Except for a very small corner of the United States (the corner shaped like Florida), the world laughs – and cries – every time Donald Trump opens his mouth.

The problem: the baffling stupidity and transparent lies distract from the very real and terrible consequences of his actions and statements.

Here is a case of Trump sticking to his playbook of denying everything, even in the face of overwhelming evidence.

When Trump was asked by the assembled press to provide some concrete details about the schoolthat was bombed on the first day of his war on Iran and the 100+ children who died, he both didn’t want to answer while also claiming not to know the answer.

And as a glimpse of Trump’s White House and its take on truth, it’s horrifically hard to beat.

Trump on the bombing of the girls’ school in Iran: “I don’t think it was us” (Every credible report has concluded the US was responsible) pic.twitter.com/P2u8GXMwzv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 24, 2026

Not only does he not answer the question, he even claims the report on the incident isn’t even done yet.

Q: Have you seen the report into the Iran girls’ school attack? TRUMP: I have not seen it Q: Why not? TRUMP: I have to wait for it to be completed. I don’t know they’re ever gonna solve that problem. You could ask Pete. Maybe it wasn’t our missile. pic.twitter.com/I9UC3aCv4O — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 24, 2026

The Twitterverse immediately called B.S. on Trump’s answer and let him have it in the replies.

1.

I didn’t think it was possible to hate anyone more than I already hate trump, but his casually flippant answer about the U.S. bombing of a girls’ school in Iran is detestable. Fuck this fucking disgraceful, girl-killing motherfucker.😡 😡pic.twitter.com/ZKSfF9H77S — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 24, 2026

2.

The so-called commander in chief of the world’s most formidable military is telling the world that we “don’t know” what targets our own missiles hit. https://t.co/u6lsL35uZh — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 25, 2026

3.

It’s been three months of “investigating” this atrocity … we need to own it because EVERYONE OTHER THAN DEMENTIA DONNIE KNOWS AND ADMITS THIS WAS US — juju (@julest10003) June 24, 2026

4.

The guy responsible for the bombing of the girls school in Iran is coincidentally the same guy responsible for ruining the reflecting pool https://t.co/MaNrUc6Wcb — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) June 24, 2026

5.

Next year they will still give this answer. They will say its under investigation until the press stops asking. https://t.co/YlGXxQI5Wn — Hal_For_NY__ (@HalforNY__) June 24, 2026

6.

Very Christian to murder kids and then lie about it… https://t.co/I63YDPRCWB — YaBoyNYP (@yaboynyp) June 25, 2026

7.