Politics donald trump Iran

A reporter confronted Donald Trump over the Iran school bombing and his answer, such as it was, is the essence of his White House and its take on truth

Saul Hutson. Updated June 25th, 2026

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Except for a very small corner of the United States (the corner shaped like Florida), the world laughs – and cries – every time Donald Trump opens his mouth.

The problem: the baffling stupidity and transparent lies distract from the very real and terrible consequences of his actions and statements.

Here is a case of Trump sticking to his playbook of denying everything, even in the face of overwhelming evidence.

When Trump was asked by the assembled press to provide some concrete details about the schoolthat was bombed on the first day of his war on Iran and the 100+ children who died, he both didn’t want to answer while also claiming not to know the answer.

And as a glimpse of Trump’s White House and its take on truth, it’s horrifically hard to beat.

Not only does he not answer the question, he even claims the report on the incident isn’t even done yet.

The Twitterverse immediately called B.S. on Trump’s answer and let him have it in the replies.

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