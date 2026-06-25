Politics donald trump

Donald Trump offered up his profound thoughts on the life cycle of the White House lawn and got hilariously mowed down in the replies

Saul Hutson. Updated June 25th, 2026

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There is nothing quite like the blend of second hand embarrassment and blind fury that comes out of each new Donald Trump public appearance.

His latest stumble sums up the experience expertly.

It starts with the President complaining about how things were before he shows up. Then he explains how he and only he could fix the problem. He wraps it all up with something he finds to be profound and enlightening that everyone else on earth already knew.

Here is the President digging deep into his thoughts to unearth this gem about… grass?

Twitter didn’t wait long to analyze the President’s deep thoughts.

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