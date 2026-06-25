Donald Trump offered up his profound thoughts on the life cycle of the White House lawn and got hilariously mowed down in the replies

Politics donald trump

There is nothing quite like the blend of second hand embarrassment and blind fury that comes out of each new Donald Trump public appearance.

His latest stumble sums up the experience expertly.

It starts with the President complaining about how things were before he shows up. Then he explains how he and only he could fix the problem. He wraps it all up with something he finds to be profound and enlightening that everyone else on earth already knew.

Here is the President digging deep into his thoughts to unearth this gem about… grass?

Trump: “Grass has a life just like people have a life” pic.twitter.com/mv5x60AWUG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 24, 2026

Twitter didn’t wait long to analyze the President’s deep thoughts.

1.

Many ppl don’t know that grass has a life just like many people don’t know ‘dumb’ has a ‘b’ at the end. And ‘groceries’ is an old-fashioned word and many people go to Japan for Maine lobster. JFC, we might not get out of this alive — Mason (@masonisonx) June 24, 2026

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Another bedtime story from America’s so called president. — Gus (@Gus_802) June 24, 2026

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And some people are weeds that choke out the grass, that everyone wishes didn’t exist, but they will not expire — FakaktaSouth (@FakaktaSouth) June 25, 2026

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bro you literally killed the white house lawn by putting that UFC thing up https://t.co/BIWVlVQIrE — Center-Right Patriot 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼🇪🇺🗽 (@ModRightPatriot) June 24, 2026

7.

This is Dr. Seuss at this point. ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/qcrSXiMpbx — OpinionatedCanadian🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@OpinionatedCan1) June 24, 2026

8.