People were challenged to come up with the British equivalent of the American dream – 18 homegrown jackpots

Life Britain

It all started when @ronkelawal asked this over on Twitter.

We all know what the American Dream is but what’s the British Dream? — Ronke Lawal (@ronkelawal) June 21, 2025

And the question took off in the loveliest style possible, a delightful throwback to the old days when Twitter was, you know, fun.

It prompted no end of totally on-point suggestions …

1.

The newbuild, tanned Essex babe and holiday to Ibiza/Tenerife every year pic.twitter.com/I8khiQP7B4 — PoliticsBabe (@Bellhookschild) June 21, 2025

2.

Just missing the bus but then another bus turning up immediately. https://t.co/dSFRJCOsSs — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 23, 2025

3.

Blocking a neighbour’s planning application https://t.co/YIFnRJI6Ie — James Heale (@JAHeale) June 22, 2025

4.

5.

6.

Home ownership and a pension — Hey! Dip Your Toes In (@dipyourtoesin) June 21, 2025

7.

The ability to press a button to activate an ejector seat that gets rid of anyone playing music out loud on public transport. https://t.co/JqmqTodWyh — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) June 22, 2025

8.

20+ televote points at Eurovision https://t.co/faRoYCjg2t — Sasha (@eurotrashsash) June 22, 2025

9.