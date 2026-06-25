Life Britain

People were challenged to come up with the British equivalent of the American dream – 18 homegrown jackpots

Poke Staff. Updated June 25th, 2026

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It all started when @ronkelawal asked this over on Twitter.

And the question took off in the loveliest style possible, a delightful throwback to the old days when Twitter was, you know, fun.

It prompted no end of totally on-point suggestions …

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