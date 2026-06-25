‘What bandwagon are you sick of people jumping on?’ – 21 things people would happily chuck into Room 101

Life r/AskUK

Things come in and go out of style, and they can’t take everyone with them. Maga, for example, or finding out what Hogwarts house you’re in.

Some trends are so baffling that not buying into them makes you feel like you’ve arrived on an alien planet …like Maga or finding out what Hogwarts house you’re in.

Over on r/AskUK, Team_Rockets_Child had this question –

‘What bandwagon are you sick of people jumping on?’

They added –

‘The word moist is not disgusting. Are you really that afraid of clowns? And…dare I say it? I always order pineapple on pizza. The sweetness with the salty ham hits different.’

These answers grabbed our attention. Inclusion is not endorsement.

1.

Fucking salted fucking caramel every-fucking-thing!!!

Northern_fettler

2.

Pineapple on pizza. If you don’t like it, grow up and don’t order it. I tried Tuna on pizza once, it was revolting. I didn’t start whinging about, I just didn’t order it again. Also it’s a brilliant topping and the argument for it not going on is its fruit is stupid because so is tomato.

Evil-Kaweasel

3.

Calling anyone who happens to disagree with you or calls out your prejudice a ‘snowflake’.

Bungadin

4.

The James Cordon hate train. Don’t get me wrong, he is an absolute melt, but you can guarantee that any “what thing do you hate the most” type of post will be filled with people venting about him.

BlazkoTwix

5.



I’m tired of people who are tired of “cancel culture.” It’s called accountability and it always existed. What they’re actually saying is they can no longer make bigoted, offensive statements without recrimination.

Gaetanoninjaplatypus

6.

You don’t have OCD, you’re just picky. People with OCD actually suffer so don’t trivialise it.

Planescaling

7.

I just don’t want to watch any more superhero films.

MattCannon2

8.

I like Nickelback, and I hate that it became fashionable to say they were shit.

Shielo34

9.

People being proud that they’ve never used a popular service eg eaten at Nando’s or wherever. My old flatmate any time KFC was mentioned would say “I have never had a KFC”. It got to the point that I would ask him afterwards if he wanted a medal.

Docju

10.

“My favourite Christmas film is Die Hard”, oh how edgy.

Missy-Agg-a-ravation

11.