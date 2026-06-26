Narinder Kaur had the very best response for a man who trolled her body and had women everywhere cheering

Celebrity women

Readers of a certain age might remember Narinder Kaur from Big Brother back in the day, while readers of any age may know her from her appearances on TV and the like.

We mention her after she posted a photo of her over in Miami enjoying the football, the beach, and the cocktails, presumably from a poolside bar. Because … look.

Hello From Miami!

Here for the football, beach and cocktails! pic.twitter.com/8MO4hAEDba — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) June 23, 2026

And we mention it not because we are hugely jealous – although we are – but because of this particular response from a man (obviously) who felt compelled to do this.

And we mention that because Narinder had the very best response on behalf of her and women everywhere, proving just why she crops up so often on your telly.

To the man who zoomed in on my body and pointed out my stretch marks …this is how a real woman looks. This is how a REAL WOMAN looks like – loose skin, saggy, stretch marks. Ladies – we are PERFECT 👌 pic.twitter.com/Seg8LWhbBw — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) June 25, 2026

Bravo, Narinder.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

The most important video I’ve seen for quite awhile. Real talk. https://t.co/f6yHEZprul — Cynthia Holt (@Ghostofcynthia) June 25, 2026

2.

Loving the vulnerability and bravery of this post! https://t.co/R2DB2df5pY — ℕ (@cocoeagles88) June 25, 2026

3.

4.

5.

Haha I love you for this Narinder! ❤️ “Oh… I got veins in my hand! Because I got blood. I’m human. ” You’re real for this. Also, you look great, and especially for a woman in her 50s. — Nikki Zaronykratryz Zytazomykitriz Cyphericivitas (@AciidBraiin) June 25, 2026

6.

You look amazing! — SweetMarie (@Oceanbreeze473) June 25, 2026

7.

nothing wrong with how she looks

just men hating on women for no reason again just to be awful https://t.co/WTFFgcV2yw — Just Dave now (@justdavenow89) June 26, 2026

Last word to @narindertweets.

This video is SPECIFICALLY For all the women and girls who have been made to feel their bodies aren’t perfect…don’t ever let anyone make you feel less than..our bodies are beautiful — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) June 25, 2026

Follow @arindertweets here!

Source @narindertweets