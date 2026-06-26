Celebrity women

Narinder Kaur had the very best response for a man who trolled her body and had women everywhere cheering

Poke Reporter. Updated June 26th, 2026

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Readers of a certain age might remember Narinder Kaur from Big Brother back in the day, while readers of any age may know her from her appearances on TV and the like.

We mention her after she posted  a photo of her over in Miami enjoying the football, the beach, and the cocktails, presumably from a poolside bar. Because … look.

And we mention it not because we are hugely jealous – although we are – but because of this particular response from a man (obviously) who felt compelled to do this.

And we mention that because Narinder had the very best response on behalf of her and women everywhere, proving just why she crops up so often on your telly.

Bravo, Narinder.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

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Last word to @narindertweets.

Follow @arindertweets here!

Source @narindertweets