Someone asked the people of the UK how hot it is, and the responses were a triumph of good humour over sweaty sleeplessness – 19 sweltering sketches

Life heatwave uncategorised

In a moment of irony so enormous that it beats Alanis’ 10,000 spoons into a cocked hat, a Reform-backed motion to reverse a declaration of a climate emergency and move decarbonisation to a lower priority in King’s Lynn had to be cancelled due to the current extreme heat.

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It isn’t the only scheduling casualty of the various shades of weather warning across the UK – including the red warning in the south-east.

Schools have closed, meetings have been conducted online or not at all, rail journeys have been stripped back or missed, and medical appointments have been cancelled due to equipment failure in clinics and hospitals.

There’s a genuine climate emergency happening, no matter what the politicians with a pocketful of fossil fuel cash might tell you.

Over on Threads, people have been venting in the most good-humoured way they could muster, after @al_davies_6four6 asked this –

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These answers caught our eye.

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