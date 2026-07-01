US Britain food and drink

An American trolled British cuisine and these 13 replies will make you proud to be a Brit

Poke Reporter. Updated July 1st, 2026

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Time to return to the apparently bottomless well that is the cultural chasm that exists between the US and basically anywhere else.

This time it’s food – specifially, British food – that this American chose to have a little pop at.

It’s someone called @MoMohler who, according to their Twitter bio, is ‘Rated 100% pure, grade A, American “little beef boy” by JD Power And Associates.’ No arguing with that!

And they did it like this.

And whether it was intended as a bit of good natured ribbing or otherwise, it’s fair to say it got British backs up. Right up. And these people surely said it best.

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