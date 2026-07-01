An American trolled British cuisine and these 13 replies will make you proud to be a Brit

US Britain food and drink

Time to return to the apparently bottomless well that is the cultural chasm that exists between the US and basically anywhere else.

This time it’s food – specifially, British food – that this American chose to have a little pop at.

It’s someone called @MoMohler who, according to their Twitter bio, is ‘Rated 100% pure, grade A, American “little beef boy” by JD Power And Associates.’ No arguing with that!

And they did it like this.

As Americans we all go out to eat for… Mexican

Chinese

Italian

Korean

Greek

even Irish But, I’ve never once heard any one say “let’s go out for British food.” — (@MoMohler) June 29, 2026

And whether it was intended as a bit of good natured ribbing or otherwise, it’s fair to say it got British backs up. Right up. And these people surely said it best.

1.

Much like us Brits don’t say, “Let’s go out for American” https://t.co/0PQyYaAMph — Dr Mariana Claire Marinovic (@DrMarianaClaire) June 30, 2026

2.

As a superior Brit we all go out for… Chinese

Indian

Thai

Kebab I have never once heard any brit say “Lets go for an american” https://t.co/sWerT9RAMh — Airspeed (@not_airspeed) June 29, 2026

3.

I will not take culinary advice from any citizen of a country that considers cheese in a spray-can as food. FRO pic.twitter.com/uowmpABUQu — George@Isa (@GeorgeIsa1) June 29, 2026

4.

The fact you would mention Irish as if it were different to British food proves you don’t know what you’re talking about and this list is political lol https://t.co/Z12fDNTotm — Jay Cartwright (@JyCrtwrghtNat) June 29, 2026

5.

Chicken tikka masala, one of the most popular curry dishes in the world was invented in Glasgow, Scotland.

Enjoy your spray can cheese. — George@Isa (@GeorgeIsa1) June 29, 2026

6.