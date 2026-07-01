JD Vance said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would run for president in 2028 and AOC’s killer response just won everyone’s vote

US AOC JD Vance

Only two years and a half years to go until the next presidential elections in the US (that’s assuming there is one – a United States, that is) and thoughts are already turning to who will run.

Well, thoughts might be overdoing it, because in this instance it’s JD Vance who reckons Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be standing for the Democrats.

And we mention this not because the vice president has any more insight to offer than usual, but because it was put to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez herself, and the congresswoman’s A++ response was simply killer.

Reporter: JD Vance just said in an interview that he thinks you are going to be the leading Democratic candidate for president in 2028. What’s your response to that? AOC: pic.twitter.com/s5qodMBiN1 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 30, 2026

Boom!

And these people loved it just as much as we did.

1.

She ate with that tbh https://t.co/uhuO1tzTkk — Professional Zoomer 🌹 (@Zoomer_Doomer_) July 1, 2026

2.

Literally licking her chops man LMAO beast mode — Crub (@CrubTV) July 1, 2026

3.

4.

Atomic bomb vs. coughing baby. — SocialistXIV (@socialistxiv) July 1, 2026

5.

Why did she bite her lip before answering lmao https://t.co/HsUbX6Yr4F — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) July 1, 2026

6.

It’s gonna happen. It’s gonna happen. Everyone needs to prepare. https://t.co/YN7r6ob3Pm — Roberto 🌹 (@r0berto_mid_5) July 1, 2026

7.

Omg why’d she gag him like that https://t.co/6g8PEpCFbO — S (@even_steven8tht) July 1, 2026

8.

It wouldn’t be a contest. AOC would wipe the floor with anybody she ran against. — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) June 30, 2026

9.

The first time anything JD said has ever made someone smile https://t.co/ucgr3jJnl0 — OrangeMaxxing FreddyG (@OrangeFreddyG) July 1, 2026

Last word to … who else? No, not you Vance.

AOC: My piece of advice is that if anyone thinks that they might run, maybe don’t tweet after dark. It’s funny because I feel like millennials were raised with this idea that everything you ever post online is a permanent record. It’s like boomers and Gen Z were raised very… pic.twitter.com/GBx2uSQBLu — Acyn (@Acyn) July 1, 2026

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Of all the takes on Trump’s calamitous 250th State Fair celebration, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s devastating one-liner was hard to beat

Source @Acyn