US AOC JD Vance

JD Vance said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would run for president in 2028 and AOC’s killer response just won everyone’s vote

John Plunkett. Updated July 1st, 2026

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Only two years and a half years to go until the next presidential elections in the US (that’s assuming there is one – a United States, that is) and thoughts are already turning to who will run.

Well, thoughts might be overdoing it, because in this instance it’s JD Vance who reckons Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be standing for the Democrats.

And we mention this not because the vice president has any more insight to offer than usual, but because it was put to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez herself, and the congresswoman’s A++ response was simply killer.

Boom!

And these people loved it just as much as we did.

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Last word to … who else? No, not you Vance.

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Of all the takes on Trump’s calamitous 250th State Fair celebration, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s devastating one-liner was hard to beat

Source @Acyn