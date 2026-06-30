Of all the takes on Trump’s calamitous 250th State Fair celebration, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s devastating one-liner was hard to beat

Politics 250 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump

Calling out Donald Trump is nothing new to New York State Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

She’s called him out on his very obvious cognitive decline:

🚨 BREAKING: AOC just called out the media for spending years fixated on Biden’s cognition while barely touching Trump’s very real cognitive decline and escalating erratic behavior. None of this is normal. And pretending it is, is journalistic malpractice. pic.twitter.com/QQHGwk81sZ — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 22, 2026

She’s called him out on his blatant sexism:

PabloReports: Who do you think Trump should fire next? AOC: Is he out of women? Trump only seems to have the capability to fire female secretaries. If you’re a man in the Trump administration, it seems that they reward misconduct. pic.twitter.com/7jH08Ms8N9 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 23, 2026

She’s called out his murderous ICE goons:

AOC: I want everybody to understand that the cuts to your health care are what’s paying for this. You get screwed over to pay a bunch of thugs in the street that are shooting mothers in the face. pic.twitter.com/zjgRAcyNVU — Acyn (@Acyn) January 13, 2026

Basically, she’s one of the few politicians with the guts to tear down Trump for all of the horrific consequences the American people are suffering as a result of the President’s many tyrannical decisions.

So when she was asked to take a shot at a far less dangerous, but equally as disastrous, Trump endeavor, she did not miss her target.

The Trump State Fair celebrating America’s 250th birthday has been a shit show from the start. It’s full of shoddy construction work, meaningless panel discussions, and, most obviously, almost completely devoid of any attendees.

Dr Oz talking ‘crowd size’ with Dean Cain at the Great American State Fair 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qBw9mJvoPU — CHARLIE COTTON (@hicharliecotton) June 29, 2026

When AOC was asked about the complete failure, she summed up it succinctly:

PabloReports: Why do you think no one is showing up to Trump’s party on the National Mall? AOC: We all know he clears a room. pic.twitter.com/NjGJsNI7oi — Acyn (@Acyn) June 29, 2026

Ouch.

Twitter stood up to applaud as one.

1.

Exactly how I feel!!! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/OEdvqwLhPC — I Read Banned Books 🇺🇸🌻 🇺🇦🇬🇱 (@senraba) June 29, 2026

2.

Because he’s putrid — Tim. (@tim_username) June 29, 2026

3.

She’s good at this 😅 — Karen Lynch (@karenlynchkaren) June 29, 2026

4.

5.

God, I love her. — Emily Sugarloaf 🟧 (@ESugarloaf) June 30, 2026

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Effortlessly ate him up 🤣🤣 — Noraa Narud (@iamaaronduran) June 30, 2026

8.

Who has any reason to celebrate? https://t.co/92FMUaS4tK — itiswhatitis🇺🇸🇨🇦🇲🇽🇵🇦🇬🇱🇺🇦 (@snarkasticme) June 30, 2026

9.

Okay this is shady AF I gotta hand it to her. https://t.co/E2FWhdOLQw — 🏳️‍🌈💛⚖️ PETTY RUBBLE SAYS GOOGLE PROJECT2025 (@HillaryzMyHmgrl) June 29, 2026

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Give all the awards to the cameraman who panned to show the comically empty field as Dean Cain boasted about the crowds at Trump’s dismal State Fair

Source: Twitter @Acyn