Politics 250 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump

Of all the takes on Trump’s calamitous 250th State Fair celebration, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s devastating one-liner was hard to beat

Saul Hutson. Updated June 30th, 2026

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Calling out Donald Trump is nothing new to New York State Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

She’s called him out on his very obvious cognitive decline:

She’s called him out on his blatant sexism:

She’s called out his murderous ICE goons:

Basically, she’s one of the few politicians with the guts to tear down Trump for all of the horrific consequences the American people are suffering as a result of the President’s many tyrannical decisions.

So when she was asked to take a shot at a far less dangerous, but equally as disastrous, Trump endeavor, she did not miss her target.

The Trump State Fair celebrating America’s 250th birthday has been a shit show from the start. It’s full of shoddy construction work, meaningless panel discussions, and, most obviously, almost completely devoid of any attendees.

When AOC was asked about the complete failure, she summed up it succinctly:

Ouch.

Twitter stood up to applaud as one.

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Give all the awards to the cameraman who panned to show the comically empty field as Dean Cain boasted about the crowds at Trump’s dismal State Fair

Source: Twitter @Acyn