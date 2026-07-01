The Great American State Fair achieved the dubious (but hilarious) distinction of having more people on stage than in the ‘crowd’ – 26 reactions dripping in schadenfreude

US donald trump Funny fails MAGA

The Great American State Fair in Washington DC is neither great, nor – technically – in one of the 50 US states. What it is, though, is the gift that keeps on giving.

Just a day after a TMZ cameraman did the funniest pan to show an almost empty field as Dean Cain was boasting about attendance, Dave Levinthal has shared a clip showing the extraordinary situation of there being more people on stage than in the audience.

The 11 a.m. Tuesday time slot is at the Great American State Fair is apparently not the most fruitful, as there are more musicians in the band than spectators. (The band, consisting of young musicians, including a heluva brass section, was quite good.) pic.twitter.com/QQJGzyGmqU — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) June 30, 2026

Much piss was taken.

1.

It’s nice of them to close off the mall to let bands practice https://t.co/Re1qIXx10f — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) June 30, 2026

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I’ve seen more people assembled to watch someone parallel park. https://t.co/A74pwYIxly — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 30, 2026

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Good to see Trump's Great American State Fair is as popular as the President himself. pic.twitter.com/UQvX4UB2gC — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) June 30, 2026

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If you’re wondering how Trump’s fair is doing today… more people on stage than in the crowd https://t.co/9LzZNySLfo — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 30, 2026

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The people whose lives revolve around one upping each other with tacky glitz and conspicuous displays of opulence managed to put on the lamest and most cheap shit party of all time. They turned something the country was excited about into something the country is repelled by. https://t.co/TFJTEqVJVg — Mike (not a) Rothschild (@rothschildmd) June 30, 2026

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I've thrown Halloween parties that were better-attended than this https://t.co/KYrhuMCDTx — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) June 30, 2026

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Oh my god lmao pic.twitter.com/2vONHD9Gae — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 30, 2026

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I’m as jaded as the rest of you but it really is breathtaking how easy it’s been for Trump to steal anything he wants. This thing could’ve been a cool once in a lifetime World’s Fair type event and instead it just became an LLC to pay launder access. https://t.co/T1tMbI3OCm pic.twitter.com/GU4zM3wjhA — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) June 30, 2026

9.

OMFG. THERE ARE LITERALLY 7 PEOPLE WATCHING THIS ENTERTAINMENT AT TRUMP’S GREAT AMERICAN STATE FAIR. ONE OF THEM IS ASLEEP. pic.twitter.com/JoHGVBjrZB — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 30, 2026

10.

This is Spinal Tap stuff. https://t.co/mOrxwiE6VY — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) June 30, 2026

11.

I did not think the celebration of America's 250th Anniversary would draw a smaller crowd than midnight stand-up shows I've done in black box theaters, but here we are. https://t.co/MTo9wIKvqA — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 30, 2026

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This is not the 250th America Celebration we want, it's the 250th America Celebration we deserve. https://t.co/IviFungqfj — Goad Gatsby (@GoadGatsby) June 30, 2026

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