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The Great American State Fair achieved the dubious (but hilarious) distinction of having more people on stage than in the ‘crowd’ – 26 reactions dripping in schadenfreude

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 1st, 2026

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The Great American State Fair in Washington DC is neither great, nor – technically – in one of the 50 US states. What it is, though, is the gift that keeps on giving.

Just a day after a TMZ cameraman did the funniest pan to show an almost empty field as Dean Cain was boasting about attendance, Dave Levinthal has shared a clip showing the extraordinary situation of there being more people on stage than in the audience.

Much piss was taken.

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