US donald trump

The stage for Donald Trump’s big US 250 show has already started falling apart, if you were wondering how on the nose a metaphor could be – 22 resounding facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 3rd, 2026

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Saturday will be the 250th anniversary of the Independence of the US. Happy birthday, USA – no hard feelings. Not about that, anyway.

The celebrations so far have seen Donald Trump throw a UFC event at the White House, which has chewed up the previously pristine lawn so much that experts predict it will take 12 months for it to be back to normal.

To smarten the area ahead of the celebrations, Trump gave a $14.2 million no-bid contract to an associate to repair and refurbish the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. It didn’t work out well.

The Great American State Fair has been similarly disastrous, with visitors to the National Mall in Washington DC actually falling below the levels they’d reach if there were no added attractions there.

In what experts* are calling a bit of a heavy-handed metaphor, a rehearsal for the show which will take place on the National Mall on Saturday has gone viral after a chunk of something or other – rigging, lighting, the roof… who knows – fell from above and narrowly missed flattening some dancers.

*Me – I’m the expert.

A lot of people made the same point.

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