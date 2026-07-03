The stage for Donald Trump’s big US 250 show has already started falling apart, if you were wondering how on the nose a metaphor could be – 22 resounding facepalms

US donald trump

Saturday will be the 250th anniversary of the Independence of the US. Happy birthday, USA – no hard feelings. Not about that, anyway.

The celebrations so far have seen Donald Trump throw a UFC event at the White House, which has chewed up the previously pristine lawn so much that experts predict it will take 12 months for it to be back to normal.

An aerial view shows crews dismantling the UFC fighting venue on the South Lawn of the White House. The grass on the Ellipse has been completely destroyed following the UFC viewing party. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz pic.twitter.com/X9uPiLOc4i — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 19, 2026

To smarten the area ahead of the celebrations, Trump gave a $14.2 million no-bid contract to an associate to repair and refurbish the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. It didn’t work out well.

Step 1: Remove filters in Reflecting Pool because Obama put them in.

Step 2: Give your criminal neighbor who runs "Greenwater Services" a $20 million no-bid contract to paint the pool.

Step 3: Fill the pool with water from the Potomac River, the phosphates from which cause algae… pic.twitter.com/YoaCkiGCQv — James Tate (@JamesTate121) June 21, 2026

The Great American State Fair has been similarly disastrous, with visitors to the National Mall in Washington DC actually falling below the levels they’d reach if there were no added attractions there.

Plenty of room at the State Fair! pic.twitter.com/mU39TmZlQA — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) July 2, 2026

In what experts* are calling a bit of a heavy-handed metaphor, a rehearsal for the show which will take place on the National Mall on Saturday has gone viral after a chunk of something or other – rigging, lighting, the roof… who knows – fell from above and narrowly missed flattening some dancers.

*Me – I’m the expert.

The stage is falling apart at the rehearsal for Freedom 250's July 4th celebration. pic.twitter.com/bPbg94hp6X — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) July 2, 2026

A lot of people made the same point.

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You know what is actually closer to communism than the DSA? Hiring your friends to do a job rather than a professional. That happened a LOT in the USSR. And before you tell me it didn’t I went to the USSR when I was a student. This event feels VERY Soviet. https://t.co/XTMVn5U6Qu — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) July 2, 2026

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MAJOR BREAKING: Trump’s Freedom 250 stage collapses in the midst of a rehearsal for the July 4 performance. This is so representative of Trump‘s presidency. It appears that everyone is OK, but this could’ve gone so much worse. People literally could have died. pic.twitter.com/RCZwo6xE9k — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 2, 2026

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If there was ever a metaphor for how historians will look back at Trump’s presidency at this moment in time, it’s this: https://t.co/uEHQjmgg1v — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) July 2, 2026

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The Freedom 250 rehearsal stage falling apart is the perfect analogy for the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/T2dB52wdz0 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 2, 2026

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There’s a metaphor in here somewhere At least nobody got hurt. https://t.co/gf66LADboB — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) July 2, 2026

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This is incredibly dangerous stuff. Trump cutting safety corners with stage building is the kind of thing somebody can genuinely be prosecuted for if someone dies, which is not uncommon if you slap it together like this. This equipment is deadly when falling from those… https://t.co/FayYxhwwh7 — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) July 2, 2026

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I bet it’s the Antifa algae causing this https://t.co/jclhKDjQSJ — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) July 2, 2026

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The stage for Trump’s 250th celebration of America is literally crumbling. The signs couldn’t be any clearer that we live under a decaying capitalist empire. pic.twitter.com/8J2PSipQe9 — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) July 2, 2026

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a relatively subtle metaphor, as far as conservative media goes https://t.co/EXJtuxj5vA — timothy faust 🇵🇸 (@taste_of_tbone) July 2, 2026

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