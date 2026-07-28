Weird World Andrew tate

Andrew Tate asked people to email him in prison and it went just as well as you hoped it would

John Plunkett. Updated July 28th, 2026

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Spare a thought – only kidding – for Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan who will remain in jail for at least another two weeks until their next hearing as they fight extradition to the UK where they are accused of rape and sex trafficking.

Andrew Tate has made various claims about the state of the prison cell he is being kept in, but he appears to have access to email and social media. We know this because he tweeted this.

We’re not sure what he was expecting, but we 100% know how we hoped people would respond, and it’s fair to say they didn’t disappoint.

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