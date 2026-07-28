Andrew Tate asked people to email him in prison and it went just as well as you hoped it would

Weird World Andrew tate

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan who will remain in jail for at least another two weeks until their next hearing as they fight extradition to the UK where they are accused of rape and sex trafficking.

Andrew Tate has made various claims about the state of the prison cell he is being kept in, but he appears to have access to email and social media. We know this because he tweeted this.

We’re not sure what he was expecting, but we 100% know how we hoped people would respond, and it’s fair to say they didn’t disappoint.

1.

Just sent over some waterbed financing terms — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 26, 2026

2.

Definitely don’t abuse this email address guys https://t.co/lKJ7NEI0cH — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) July 26, 2026

3.

I’m getting arrested now so I can turn my cell into a data center — Chase Passive Income (@chasedownleads) July 26, 2026

4.

Your dumbass should be in prison just for naming yourself Top G https://t.co/wJGLEg8nG8 — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) July 27, 2026

5.

Make sure you don’t sign him up for a bunch of email lists! https://t.co/Kj1sJnVSe4 — cigs (@AngryVoter2024) July 26, 2026

6.

Did you buy a car, van or motorcycle on finance after April 2007?

You might be owed compensation. https://t.co/nMMFibqBdY — Tony Turner (@tonytiger67) July 26, 2026

7.