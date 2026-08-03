Politics religion Richard tice

Richard Tice tried to mansplain Christianity to the Archbishop of Canterbury, and these 18 takedowns were a testament to people’s irritation with him

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 3rd, 2026

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The new Archbishop of Canterbury, Sarah Mullally has just made an emotional visit to Ghana and Cameroon, at the invitation of the Anglican Church in Africa. While there, she visited Cape Coast Castle, which had been used to imprison enslaved people by the British in the seventeenth century.

Her comments, and her pledge to support the Church’s pledge to provide £100 million to a fund to support communities affected by historic slavery, riled a certain demographic, including Reform UK’s Richard Tice.

People weren’t convinced by Tice’s claim to Christianity – or impressed by him trying to mansplain its tenets to Archbishop Mullally.

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