Richard Tice tried to mansplain Christianity to the Archbishop of Canterbury, and these 18 takedowns were a testament to people’s irritation with him

Politics religion Richard tice

The new Archbishop of Canterbury, Sarah Mullally has just made an emotional visit to Ghana and Cameroon, at the invitation of the Anglican Church in Africa. While there, she visited Cape Coast Castle, which had been used to imprison enslaved people by the British in the seventeenth century.

Today I visited Cape Coast Castle. Seeing the horrific conditions that thousands of people were kept in, it is impossible not to feel the weight of the immense evil that drove the transatlantic slave trade. I pray not only in lament for the Church’s involvement in the slave… pic.twitter.com/RiFMmvgdMQ — Archbishop of Canterbury (@ArchbishopSarah) July 30, 2026

Her comments, and her pledge to support the Church’s pledge to provide £100 million to a fund to support communities affected by historic slavery, riled a certain demographic, including Reform UK’s Richard Tice.

Did you thank Jesus for giving great courage and vision to the British for abolishing the slave trade, spending vast amounts of money and sacrificing brave Royal Naval sailors in the process? As a Christian, you don’t speak for me, nor millions of other Christians in the UK… https://t.co/21mO5eW5jf — Richard Tice MP 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) August 1, 2026

People weren’t convinced by Tice’s claim to Christianity – or impressed by him trying to mansplain its tenets to Archbishop Mullally.

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Man who shagged his girlfriend behind his wife's back lectures the Archbishop of Canterbury on Christianity. pic.twitter.com/pPLlcHvjN5 — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) August 2, 2026

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Which of Christ's teachings is most personally important to you, Dick? — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 1, 2026

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Odd how they compensated the slave owners yet never gave a penny in compensation tonthe Slaves . That money is still being inherited . Bloody money . https://t.co/kXTrLY35Mh — terry christian (@terrychristian) August 2, 2026

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Reform now resorting to attacking religious leaders. Pound shop Trump copycats. https://t.co/6k0gfrqnwk — Damian Low (@DamianLow3) August 1, 2026

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This is such a dumb argument. Like we should be thanking the zodiac killer for calling it a day. https://t.co/6m7Px8UWO2 — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) August 2, 2026

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He's about as Christian as he is a taxpayer. Only when it suits him. https://t.co/AqDnahifda — Political Satirical (@PS_is_Back) August 2, 2026

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Why are you debating this? Shes just saying that the transatlantic slave trade was repugnant? Why are you defending the British, who while being one of the first nations to have banned the slave trade, were the largest beneficiaries and proponents of the slave trade? Disgusting. https://t.co/85rUyNaSHO — Thomas Pace 🌹 (@TomPace08) August 1, 2026

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So does she not speak for you because you support slavery? Not sure what point your even trying to make here? https://t.co/gZ6t8i6c0y — Harry 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🔶️ (@hazr198) August 1, 2026

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