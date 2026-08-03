There’s not enough facepalm in the world for this Fox News presenter being fact-checked to his face for stating that pigeons don’t lay eggs

US Fox News

JD Vance has had a Victorian-style chicken coop installed at his official residence, the Naval Observatory – although some might say that the official residence of JD Vance is, by definition, already an enormous chicken coop.

The new addition was built by Carolina Coops, the same company that made the luxury pigeon loft for longtime pigeon fancier Mike Tyson – yes, that Mike Tyson

The company’s founder, Matt Duboise, appeared on Fox News, where he must have been quite surprised to hear host Griff Jenkins mocking Mike Tyson (from a safe distance) for believing that pigeons lay eggs.

Let’s take a look.

FOX: Mike Tyson knows pigeons don't lay eggs, right? Guest: Actually, they do. pic.twitter.com/LsZNplVQZH — Acyn (@Acyn) July 31, 2026

When even Lara Trump has cause to laugh at your stupidity, you know you’ve taken a very wrong turn in life.

FEATHERED FACT-CHECK: @LaraLeaTrump and @CharlesHurt are cracking the case after @GriffJenkins was shocked to learn pigeons lay eggs! pic.twitter.com/oGbTErDyM1 — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) August 1, 2026

The internet enjoyed yet another Fox employee demonstrating that they’re as thick as mince. Here’s what they had to say.

1.

Imagine reaching the age of this FOX News host and feeling confident enough to chuckle at the thought someone believed pigeons lay eggs. But the guest’s reply is also kind of strange. Obviously pigeons don’t lay chicken eggs.

— #ahemNATURE pic.twitter.com/vabdmHLxSf https://t.co/W5QJJKbyYd — aHEMagain Actual (@aHEMandias) July 31, 2026

2.

“Mike Tyson knows Pigeons don’t lay eggs, right?” 🐦

“Actually, they do.” 😬

“Ah.” 🤦🏼 pic.twitter.com/csl6kD7rIG — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) August 1, 2026

3.

can’t believe this is the news network where everyone talks about how much they want to cut education funding https://t.co/N6cXwb5cyW — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) July 31, 2026

4.

Holy fucking goddamn shit man https://t.co/iQtqmZigw8 — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) August 1, 2026

5.

See when I say we need reeducation camps this is what I’m talking about https://t.co/Tny396l0g3 — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) July 31, 2026

6.

lmao the "ah!" after. fucking moron https://t.co/A4b2AM8jOk — mhud (@mhudgg) July 31, 2026

7.

8.

How does this Fox host think pigeons are born? They're birds, not mammals. https://t.co/UORnll1Yt4 — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) July 31, 2026

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