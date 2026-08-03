US Fox News

There’s not enough facepalm in the world for this Fox News presenter being fact-checked to his face for stating that pigeons don’t lay eggs

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 3rd, 2026

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JD Vance has had a Victorian-style chicken coop installed at his official residence, the Naval Observatory – although some might say that the official residence of JD Vance is, by definition, already an enormous chicken coop.

The new addition was built by Carolina Coops, the same company that made the luxury pigeon loft for longtime pigeon fancier Mike Tyson – yes, that Mike Tyson

The company’s founder, Matt Duboise, appeared on Fox News, where he must have been quite surprised to hear host Griff Jenkins mocking Mike Tyson (from a safe distance) for believing that pigeons lay eggs.

Let’s take a look.

When even Lara Trump has cause to laugh at your stupidity, you know you’ve taken a very wrong turn in life.

The internet enjoyed yet another Fox employee demonstrating that they’re as thick as mince. Here’s what they had to say.

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