‘What joke might take people a few seconds to get?’ – 21 gags that aren’t for the hard of thinking

Life r/AskReddit

Everyone loves a laugh, don’t they? But all laughs are not created equal, and some are so sophisticated that they take a little more time to process.

They’ve been talking about the gags that leave us feeling stupid on the AskReddit page after user OmitsWordsByAccident asked this:

What joke might take people a few seconds to get?

And lots of people chipped in with the wisecracks that take a while to sink in but are all the more satisfying when they do. Check these out…

1.

‘I read a joke once and got three pages past it before I got it. From The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

Arthur asks Ford what it feels like to travel through hyperspace. Ford tells him, “It’s unpleasantly like being drunk.” Arthur asks, “What’s so unpleasant about being drunk?”” And Ford says, “Ask a glass of water.”‘

–pissclamato

2.

‘I got mugged by 6 dwarves, not happy.’

–degeneratesumbitch

3.

‘Time flies like an arrow, fruit flies like a banana.’

–TheDefected

4.

‘I, for one, like Roman Numerals.’

–DonnyGetTheLudes

5.

‘A Vicar, an Imam and a rabbit walk into a bloodbank to donate. The nurse asks, “do any of you know your blood type?”

The rabbit replies, “I think I’m a typo”.’

–Littlesth0b0

6.

‘I spotted an albino leopard the other day. It was the least I could do.’

–capilot

7.

‘My wife told the therapist: “I’m sick of him taking everything so literally”

Therapist to me: “Do you know what she means?”

Me: “It’s a feminine pronoun.”

–HalveMaen81

8.

‘Two birds standing on a perch.

One says “I can smell fish”.’

–indoubitabley

9.

‘A man finds a lamp and rubs it and a genie pops out. The genie says “I will grant you one wish”. The man says “I wish I was you”. The genie says “That’s a weurd wush, bit ok yoir wush us granted”.’

–asque2000

10.

‘I asked the librarian if she had any books about double entendres. So she took me up the aisle and gave me one.’

–alizare

11.

‘I told my wife I thought she’d penciled her eyebrows too high. She looked surprised.’

–Diligent_Affect8517