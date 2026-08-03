The Tate brothers complained about the lack of nail clippers in prison, and the internet’s sympathy reserves hit a new low – 17 savagely sarcastic reactions

US Andrew tate

The lawyer of the Tate brothers has obviously bought into their view of life in which they’re the Alpha males the men of the world needs to educate them, while also being the most put-upon victims of the deep state ever to have walked the earth.

At the weekend, he listed some of the ways in which his clients are being deprived of life’s necessities while they’re being held in a secure unit in Miami.

It’s desperate stuff.

Interesting order of priorities.

1.

Andrew Tate doesn’t have a nail clipper in jail. Pray for him. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/IREQdqgEiM pic.twitter.com/F9bHMBRLto — Murdered By Crayons 🖍️ (@CrayonMurders) August 1, 2026

2.

3.

The "no nail clipper" being second on the list is sending me 😂😂😂 https://t.co/jASGxZPX3h — Vittoria (@vitt2tsnoc) August 1, 2026

4.

Why are they getting such deluxe treatment? Put them in shackles and send them back for their first trial in the UK. https://t.co/MbcgQysx0H — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) August 1, 2026

5.

No wonder he needs nail clippers! pic.twitter.com/ipT4kYYZNM — Ryan Air’Neal™ 🇺🇦🇬🇧🇬🇱🇨🇦 (@g0hww) August 1, 2026

6.

Hahahaahahahahhahahahahahhahahahhahahahahhahahahhahhahahahahahha *gasp* hhshhahhahahahhahahahahhahhahahhahahahahahahahahahhaaha good I hope their toenails are getting raggedy tonight and it makes them feel like hot garbage https://t.co/L6kijI08hA — Lu for Alaska (@luinalaska) August 1, 2026

7.

No nail clipper in solitary?!

Oh, the humanity! pic.twitter.com/zAg0IqMQ5m — Vybrance✨️🇨🇦 (@Vybrance) August 1, 2026

8.

No nail clipper?

Oh my God…no!!!!!

True suffering.

Offering all my prayers 🙏🏻 — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) August 2, 2026

9.