US Andrew tate

The Tate brothers complained about the lack of nail clippers in prison, and the internet’s sympathy reserves hit a new low – 17 savagely sarcastic reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 3rd, 2026

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The lawyer of the Tate brothers has obviously bought into their view of life in which they’re the Alpha males the men of the world needs to educate them, while also being the most put-upon victims of the deep state ever to have walked the earth.

At the weekend, he listed some of the ways in which his clients are being deprived of life’s necessities while they’re being held in a secure unit in Miami.

It’s desperate stuff.

Just finished my daily visit with Andrew & Tristan. 1. Still in the SHU 2. No basic necessities like a nail clipper 3. Cannot speak to their children 4. Cannot speak to their mom or loved ones 5. No commissary 6. No TV or Radio 7. No pillow to sleep on Pray for them tonight

Interesting order of priorities.

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