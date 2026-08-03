Tech billionaire Sam Altman’s Black Mirror-esque suggestion for getting ChatGPT to do the parenting saw him owned into next year – 19 hard nopes

Celebrity Billionaires ChatGPT

Billionaire Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is never beating the allegations about tech billionaires being unable to make human connections – at least, not if he keeps posting stuff like this.

People weren’t persuaded that it was as cool as Altman seemed to think, and the mockery was absolutely and deservedly brutal.

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What if you just talked to your children — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) July 31, 2026

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"ChatGPT make a podcast for my kids so I don't have to talk to them" and Cat's in the Cradle just starts playing https://t.co/IEnQinnzEu — Matthew Sitman (@MatthewSitman) July 31, 2026

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I love when he makes his life harder for no reason by saying that something abhorrent to most people is cool or awesome https://t.co/EK7F8H0c9t — Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) August 1, 2026

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"yeah my dad AI generates podcasts about my upcoming birthday instead of talking to me while we drive to school" — Sean // Game Dev🥀 (@sean_gause) July 31, 2026

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Lots to think about here, but I'm stuck on: What on earth would an LLM generated podcast have to say about some child's soccer game? https://t.co/s6sMAmqKpa — Malcolm Harris (@BigMeanInternet) August 1, 2026

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I'm in awe of how sociopathic this comes off. What if I… actually enjoy talking to my family about their lives and interests? https://t.co/n0iz8UU8aB — Helen Lewis (@helenlewis) July 31, 2026

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Telling my child to stop talking because I’m listening to the AI podcast about their soccer game and upcoming birthday. https://t.co/8mnkhsbhZs — Jathan Sadowski (@jathansadowski) August 1, 2026

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Cool use case of ChatGPT: Have it give you a summary of your family members’ lives so you don’t have to waste time getting to know them https://t.co/OU29EojLLn — Andrew Hilary🇵🇸 (@AndrewHilaryUS) August 1, 2026

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I am begging everyone to stop outsourcing your brain to robots. Life is worth living only because we feel and control every part of it. Please don't give away your agency. pic.twitter.com/xNVxRSbLdd — Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) August 1, 2026

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