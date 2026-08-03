Celebrity Billionaires ChatGPT

Tech billionaire Sam Altman’s Black Mirror-esque suggestion for getting ChatGPT to do the parenting saw him owned into next year – 19 hard nopes

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 3rd, 2026

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Billionaire Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is never beating the allegations about tech billionaires being unable to make human connections – at least, not if he keeps posting stuff like this.

cool use case of chatgpt work i heard last night: connect your family calendars and explain your kids' interests. every morning for the drive to school, have it make a podcast that talks about one kid's soccer game that afternoon, one kid's upcoming birthday, some news, etc.

People weren’t persuaded that it was as cool as Altman seemed to think, and the mockery was absolutely and deservedly brutal.

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