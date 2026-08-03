Donald Trump boasted that talent won him his 43rd golf title at one of his own clubs, and the chinny reckon was visible all the way to the 19th hole

US donald trump

Donald Trump has been off golfing again, for the 125th day out of the 561 days since his second term began. He played in the club championship at his Bedminster resort, and – surprise, surprise – he won.

Trump allegedly just won his 43rd Club Championship today at one of his courses. pic.twitter.com/8Lb8GFvnY0 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 2, 2026

His reaction wasn’t exactly humble, but that’s par for the course.

Trump: “The Winning Shot in the Bedminster Club Championship! Thank you very much to all of those who participated. I won with a score of 70, and am so honored in that, unlike the rest of the field, I’m given very little time to practice, because I’m focused on many other things.… pic.twitter.com/NeBKpST7uR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 2, 2026

🚨🇺🇸 Here's Trump taking the winning shot at his Bedminster, NJ club this morning, where he won the championship. His trademark humility on full display: "I won with a score of 70, and am so honored in that, unlike the rest of the field, I'm given very little time to practice,… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 2, 2026

We’re as convinced that he won that golf championship fair and square as we are that he was cheated out of the 2020 election, and we weren’t the only ones.

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It appears that the US is run by a spoilt eight year old child. pic.twitter.com/KRtMnCt7SB — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) August 2, 2026

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So weird that he only wins at his own courses https://t.co/kap54Ghhnf — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 2, 2026

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“It’s called TALENT, and I have it, and they don’t!” No previous president in history has ever spoken like this. If someone in your social circle spoke like this, you would distance yourself from them.

Over 70 million people voted for this guy.

I will never ever get over that. https://t.co/aOIzMV0Ew9 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 2, 2026

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🤦🏻‍♀️ — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) August 2, 2026

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9 holes, while everyone else played 18? https://t.co/8PHO3mYc3c — Laurie (@TherapyDogsRock) August 2, 2026

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Many say it was the greatest game ever played. People were crying. Some have fainted. I nominate Trump for the FIFA Greatest Player on Your Own Golf Course Prize. The White House has released a video of the game. Anyone who doesn't watch it will be pepper sprayed and deported. https://t.co/bJmMA30aoM — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) August 2, 2026

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The planet is on fire. There’s a war going on. We can’t afford gas, groceries, or healthcare. And Trump is laser-focused on…rigging golf championships for himself and bragging about it. https://t.co/Uveq6wOPcP — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) August 2, 2026

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One of the things Trump benefits from the most in the media is their willingness to look the other way at shit like this b/c if a Democrat, DURING A WAR, took the day off to play in a golf tournament, much less brag about winning it, the outrage would be visible from outer space. https://t.co/SUu71JH9yU — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) August 2, 2026

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One club championship for each time he won the war with Iran. https://t.co/ZVQn0NiWEJ — Covie (@covie_93) August 2, 2026

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