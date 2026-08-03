US donald trump

Donald Trump boasted that talent won him his 43rd golf title at one of his own clubs, and the chinny reckon was visible all the way to the 19th hole

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 3rd, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Donald Trump has been off golfing again, for the 125th day out of the 561 days since his second term began. He played in the club championship at his Bedminster resort, and – surprise, surprise – he won.

Marcia Brady from the Brady Bunch says 'Sure, Jan' in a sceptical way.

His reaction wasn’t exactly humble, but that’s par for the course.

We’re as convinced that he won that golf championship fair and square as we are that he was cheated out of the 2020 election, and we weren’t the only ones.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages:1 2