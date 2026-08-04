Donald Trump said he ‘knows Europe better than the people who run it’, and the chinny reckon was visible from space

US donald trump europe

Fresh from winning two golf awards in one day at – surprise, surprise – his own golf resort, Donald Trump has been out there making sure the world knows that he’s not just a pretty face, a top athlete, and a stable genius – he’s also an expert on Europe.

Trump: "I know Europe better than anybody. Better than the people that run it." pic.twitter.com/1sciijz0Wz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 3, 2026

Sure, Jan. Let’s just fact-check that, shall we?

The Geographer-in-chief’s comments were treated with all the scorn they deserved. These reactions captured the mood.

1.

Trump really believes he knows more about everything than everyone else. That's a sign of cognitive impairment. https://t.co/CTmR7mSqMZ — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) August 3, 2026

2.

He thought Belgium was a city, but sure. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 3, 2026

3.

Of course you do. Now is this Europe in the same room with you, Sir Mr President Sir? https://t.co/azWqcaB5Z1 — 🇫🇮Lady Finn 🇺🇦 (@finn_lady) August 3, 2026

4.

Of course he does 🙄 https://t.co/IOlRAxOEVu — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 3, 2026

5.

You don’t even know the country you’re pretending to govern. https://t.co/lCUHfGdaYD — Rosalind Garcia (@GarciaRosalind) August 3, 2026

6.

This genius signed a peace treaty with Iran at Versailles, completely unaware of its significance. https://t.co/sytUegPWwh — Bruce Crossing (@SenatorCrossing) August 3, 2026

7.

Ask him the capital of Sweden. Bet anything he doesn’t know it. https://t.co/7tkSZ3fEBn — Grinch (@Uncatfishable) August 3, 2026

8.

Well I feel reassured since Trump is the leading expert on Europe, politics, medicine, science and everything else. I guess we no longer need books or even AI since we have Trump. — BPS 🌐 Pro (@BPSPro) August 3, 2026

9.