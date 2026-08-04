US donald trump europe

Donald Trump said he ‘knows Europe better than the people who run it’, and the chinny reckon was visible from space

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 4th, 2026

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Fresh from winning two golf awards in one day at – surprise, surprise – his own golf resort, Donald Trump has been out there making sure the world knows that he’s not just a pretty face, a top athlete, and a stable genius – he’s also an expert on Europe.

Sure, Jan. Let’s just fact-check that, shall we?

The Geographer-in-chief’s comments were treated with all the scorn they deserved. These reactions captured the mood.

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