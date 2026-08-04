Jeremy Clarkson’s idea for benefits claimants to write thank you letters to random taxpayers went down like an inheritance tax demand on a farm

Celebrity Jeremy Clarkson

In news that will shock precisely nobody, Jeremy Clarkson has come up with a hot take somewhere to the right of Genghis Khan, which displays a spectacular failure to understand the benefits system, plays to the baying mob, and scores full marks for hypocrisy.

In his Times column, he explained that the expense and difficulty of owning dogs is offset by the level of gratitude they show their owner – in this case, him. He demands the same level of gratitude from people claiming benefits, in the form of a weekly letter to be sent to a random worker.

This was how he phrased it.

‘As I’m sure you’ve heard, there are now more than a million young people in this country who are not working. They’re not even looking for work. They’re just sitting at home all day, gormlessly watching shortform nonsense on their massive vulgarsonic televisions.

And what makes this especially dispiriting is that if they’ve got ants in their pants, or ADHD as it’s now called.’

‘It’s very simple. Every week, when the benefits are paid, the recipient is given the email address of a randomly selected person who is getting up and going to work every day. And they are told that unless a proper and genuine email is sent, thanking the working person for their generosity, the benefits will stop.’

Although the post is behind a paywall, and hardly a tempting enough prospect to encourage most people to get out the debit card, the gist of his rage-bait made it to Twitter.

🚨 NEW: Jeremy Clarkson says benefits claimants should be forced to write a genuine thank you email to a random worker every week “It is SO kind of you to go to work every day so that I don’t have to. Thanks to you I was able to buy an even bigger television this week” — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) August 3, 2026

There were several problems with Clarkson’s bad take, and tweeters soon pointed them out.

1.

Brilliant idea. While we're at it, perhaps Jeremy Clarkson could send a weekly thank-you email to every licence payer who funded the BBC career that made him a millionaire..who then went onto buy a farm to avoid giving back to the very people who made him. pic.twitter.com/Wnb52yyeQY — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) August 3, 2026

2.

Jeremy’s wages were paid by licence fee payers and his farm receives subsidies from the taxpayer.

Give us a thank you email then. https://t.co/h79NfZWREM — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) August 3, 2026

3.

I am a worker. And I am a claimant. I'll write to myself shall I? https://t.co/USpl98eMIX — KenShabby163 (@KShabby16334956) August 3, 2026

4.

going on Millionaire and using the Ask the Host lifeline just to ask him why he's such a cunt https://t.co/xDHNvGRgaz — Aidan James (@mcandidate) August 3, 2026

5.

Jeremy Clarkson has an aggressive form of prostate cancer, and instead of concentrating on his health, he's writing articles saying that the poorest people in society who claim benefits such as PIP should be required to write a weekly thank you email to a randomly selected… — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) August 3, 2026

6.

The wanker Jeremy Clarkson should be forced to write a lifetime apology to the environment and wildlife for polluting the planet with motorcars. https://t.co/wtMmZCHVZD — Mr Lawrence🇬🇧🇬🇩 (@Mr_Lawrence4) August 3, 2026

7.

A reminder that 55% of the UK's Welfare Bill goes to the State Pension and that almost half of people on Universal Credit Benefits are *already* in work. https://t.co/o4Nu0A1J9h — MrTARDIS (@TrilbeeReviews) August 3, 2026

8.

Old Jezza has received extensive NHS care, incl. emergency cardiac treatment and cancer care. like anyone in the UK, he is entitled to it based on need. since its funded collectively through taxation. I expect he'll be writing to all taxpayers individually, weekly thanking them. — baz (@nightingales2_2) August 3, 2026

9.