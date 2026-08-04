Donald Trump says Japan has always been good to the United States with this one ‘minor’ exception, and his statement totally bombed

Politics donald trump Japan pearl harbor

Back to the friendly skies on Air Force One, where Donald Trump held one of his impromptu mid-air press conferences.

The topic today: the relationship between the United States and Japan.

Here’s how Trump broke down the extremely nuanced and tenuous situation that has had many twists and turns throughout history:

Reporter: Why is the U.S. intervening to support the Japanese yen at this time? Trump: Japan’s been very good to us, with the exception, of course, of Pearl Harbor. pic.twitter.com/MY2uFdDBYA — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2026

A lot of people in both countries would beg to differ. Same goes for Twitter, as evidenced below.

1.

we will never see a another statesman like this as long as any of us live https://t.co/H9Opk4qPp9 — doomer (@uncledoomer) August 3, 2026

2.

Guy who can only remember one thing about Japan: — Aegis Sloan (@AegisSloan4) August 2, 2026

3.

People said Obama went on an “Apology tour” after W screwed up Iraq and Afghanistan? The next pres could spend their *entire* 8-year presidency just trying to mend foreign relations and it still wouldn’t be enough to mend the holes this moron has blown in our image/credibility… — Soylent Orange (@SoylentOranges) August 2, 2026

4.

Trump has to be the lowest IQ U.S. president in history. — Propaganda Monitor (@GotPropaganda) August 3, 2026

5.

lmfao, can we just take this guy out of office already!? he’s a complete disgrace, draft dodged, insider traded, and completed heinous acts against children and yet walks free smh. — BTC_Siferd (@BTC_Siferd) August 3, 2026

6.

Is this real life? — Jono (@itsmejono) August 2, 2026

7.

He knows 1 fact about any topic and just brings that up everything the topic is mentioned.

Sign of an unintelligent person. — Geddy D 🌴 (@Dubes123) August 3, 2026

8.

Only Pearl Harbor? Not the years of bloody war in the Pacific, the tortured soldiers, or the alliance with a mass-murdering fascist? His grasp of history consists of one neuron per country and those are winking out quickly. https://t.co/tUwcKF00lg — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) August 3, 2026

9.

How is this not an episode of Veep https://t.co/R9c0Fj74vY — Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) August 3, 2026

10.

We are living in the most absurd times. https://t.co/sp7KCrgsQC — Save America Movement (@SaveAmericaMvm) August 3, 2026

11.

It’s actually insane that his feeble toddler word association brain can’t mention Japan without saying Pearl Harbor. https://t.co/KUXRR5vbDb — Monkey Chunk (@ChunkMonkeys) August 3, 2026

12.

The idiot in chief — JerseyMomPatricia🌈 (@soccerbandmom) August 2, 2026

13.

Japan hates every fibre in that decrepid body of yours…he doesn’t understand he’s despised the whole world over … — Dave Rowland (@daverowlan9) August 2, 2026

14.

15.

He’s so proud of himself for remembering that add-on. https://t.co/rq2vGwgqmy — My CMargaronis account got hacked (@CatherineM0yim) August 3, 2026

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Source: Twitter @Acyn