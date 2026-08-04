Politics donald trump Japan pearl harbor

Donald Trump says Japan has always been good to the United States with this one ‘minor’ exception, and his statement totally bombed

Saul Hutson. Updated August 4th, 2026

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Back to the friendly skies on Air Force One, where Donald Trump held one of his impromptu mid-air press conferences.

The topic today: the relationship between the United States and Japan.

Here’s how Trump broke down the extremely nuanced and tenuous situation that has had many twists and turns throughout history:

A lot of people in both countries would beg to differ. Same goes for Twitter, as evidenced below.

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Source: Twitter @Acyn