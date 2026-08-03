RFK Jr. attacked a CNN news anchor because she’s ‘not a scientist’ and her perfect four word comeback left him speechless

Politics covid RFK Jr. vaccines

RFK Jr. went on CNN this weekend and the appearance went exactly as expected (derogatory).

The Secretary of Health and Human Services came to spread his theories on the general well-being of the American public. Since it’s not exactly going great right now, he seemed a little tense.

Maybe that explains why he was shouting at CNN host Dana Bash for almost the entirety of his appearance.

RFK Jr yelling at Dana Bash sounds like a rabid dog barking pic.twitter.com/jmVEtu8xtl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 2, 2026

But here’s the perfect exchange that encapsulates the entire RFK Jr. experience. It’s all there — condescension, ignorance, white male rage, schadenfreude.

RFK Jr. tries to attack Bash by explaining to her that she is not a scientist. Then she unleashes this perfect response.

RFK Jr: Dana, you probably don’t understand this because you’re not a scientist BASH: Well you’re not either! RFK Jr: I know you’re flustered now pic.twitter.com/h8c95Scsq7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 2, 2026

Boom.

Twitter was happy to stand up and applaud.

1.

Noted scientist and road kill enthusiast RFK jr https://t.co/TXTIrVsyhD — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 2, 2026

2.

Bobby isn’t a scientist or an MD, he’s just another unqualified bum in the trump administration. — Mason (@masonisonx) August 2, 2026

3.

There is a reason this fucking whack jobs entire family publicly implored Trump not to appoint him to this position. He is out of his motherfucking mind. And people are dying as a direct result of his madness. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 2, 2026

4.

To be fair RFK Jr. probably got the rabid behavior from the animals he picked up off the road. — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) August 2, 2026

5.

This is why anyone who voted for Trump should never be forgiven. Republicans engaging in compulsive lying have a severe psychosis. It’s like a cancer. — Scott  (@bullriders1) August 2, 2026

6.

RFK Jr. projecting like he always does. We have a crazy person running our public health. — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) August 2, 2026

7.

RFK Jr. is a brain-damaged psychopath committed to destroying the healthcare system. He has lived off the anti-vaccine cult for decades. He thinks kids should get measles; he wrote a whole book about it. His underlying ideology is social darwinism—let the weak die. He is insane. https://t.co/x66HzFTUX5 — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist (@jimstewartson) August 2, 2026

8.

During one of his congressional hearings to defend a point he actually said “I read parts of books.” He’s the definition of a hack. He has no medical or scientific training yet he thinks he knows more than anyone. https://t.co/g1Jz8i6715 — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) August 2, 2026

9.