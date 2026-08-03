Politics covid RFK Jr. vaccines

RFK Jr. attacked a CNN news anchor because she’s ‘not a scientist’ and her perfect four word comeback left him speechless

Saul Hutson. Updated August 3rd, 2026

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RFK Jr. went on CNN this weekend and the appearance went exactly as expected (derogatory).

The Secretary of Health and Human Services came to spread his theories on the general well-being of the American public. Since it’s not exactly going great right now, he seemed a little tense.

Maybe that explains why he was shouting at CNN host Dana Bash for almost the entirety of his appearance.

But here’s the perfect exchange that encapsulates the entire RFK Jr. experience. It’s all there — condescension, ignorance, white male rage, schadenfreude.

RFK Jr. tries to attack Bash by explaining to her that she is not a scientist. Then she unleashes this perfect response.

Boom.

Twitter was happy to stand up and applaud.

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