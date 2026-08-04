Laila Cunningham tried to brush off Nigel Farage’s historically low popularity rating, but Victoria Derbyshire had a brutal fact-check for the ages

Politics Laila Cunningham nigel farage Victoria Derbyshire

It’s little more than a week to the Clacton by-election, which came about because Nigel Farage really needed a distraction from the mounting financial scandals closing in on him and his Reform UK colleagues.

They include –

The £5 million given to Farage by a crypto billionaire Several payments made to the party, Farage, and Richard Tice’s business by a convicted fraudster The origin of money used to buy at least one of Farage’s five houses – and the non-declaration of three of those houses Tice’s failure to declare a trip paid for by pro-Israel lobbyists before he made a pro-Israel speech in the Commons An investigation into a large donation to Robert Jenrick’s campaign fund in 2024, which appears to have come from a US businessman not eligible to donate to UK politicians or causes.

That’s not all of Reform’s financial mysteries, but the sleaze allegations aren’t going away in a hurry – even with Farage fighting for a scrap of dignity against a man with a bin on his head.

On Monday, Reform UK announced a new major policy they say they would implement immediately after election – Operation Fortress.

Reform UK will launch a military operation to stop the invasion of Britain. pic.twitter.com/GMU1CCuaIc — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) August 3, 2026

This policy would see all migrant boats in the Channel forced back to France by the Royal Navy. Farage says this would stop the boats within two weeks of a Reform government.

Today I have mostly been telling lies about using Navy warships against dinghies and forgetting to mention that small boat arrivals are down 44% and net migration fell by 80% last year. — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) August 3, 2026

France pointed out a few major problems with their idea.

🚨 NEW: The French Government has attacked Reform UK's plan to use the Royal Navy to take small boat migrants back to France "This would be a violation of French sovereignty as well as a violation of maritime law and international law" — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) August 3, 2026

Yet another back-of-a-fag-packet policy from the billionaires’ party.

Reform’s London Mayoral hopeful, Laila Cunningham, appeared on Newsnight, presumably thinking she could promote Operation Fortress, but Victoria Derbyshire had another point to raise.

Victoria Derbyshire's not messing about as she presents Reform UK's Leila Cunningham with some facts about Nigel Farage's performance. Slaps her down on a spurious claim about the lack of focus on other leaders compared to Farage. pic.twitter.com/j5wtllYqdy — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) August 3, 2026

“For me, the most serious poll is an election.” “You’ve lost the last six, sorry, the last five by-elections… and the Greater Manchester Mayoral election, so that’s not a great track record.”

Farage’s fall from grace in the polls may be to do with his appalling record of ignoring his MP duties to swan off to the US at the drop of a free trip from the American Far Right, or it could be the changing stories about why he was given a ‘gift’ of £5 million. Who knows?

It’s not, however, because the media is picking on the poor little former Dulwich College student and commodities broker-turned-anti-establishment figurehead.

People enjoyed Victoria’s plain speaking.

1.

I feel sorry #Reform's Laila Cunningham, she keeps having to face the music, was Farage a no show again? — David Richardson (@Davidmetroland) August 4, 2026

2.

Why does @policylaila keep doing this to herself & Reform? Is she a @UKLabour plant? Surely @Nigel_Farage can see what an absolute liability she is? @SarahForRuncorn is bad, very bad, but @policylaila is an absolute disaster as soon as she come up against anyone other than… https://t.co/RAYhMMF0qy — James D Magee (@jamesdavidmagee) August 3, 2026

3.

It’s almost as if they want the poll ratings to drop by constantly sending her out — Simon Cliffe (@sjcliffe) August 3, 2026

4.

I love to watch with the sound off. Just to smile at the facial tics and give aways that speak louder than her words. Completely at a loss for facts, utterly wedded to lies and desperately, embarrassingly out of her depth — helen (@Hel3nrose) August 3, 2026

5.

Glad that Victoria Derbyshire points out that Reform ahs lost the last 6 by-elections. Forces Laila Cunningham to say that it was disappointing. #newsnight — Daniela Nadj (@danielanadj77) August 3, 2026

6.

Cunningham is living in LaLa land. If Farage & co weren’t corrupt, they wouldn’t be in the news. — Sara (@amun_sarah) August 3, 2026

7.

OH bloody hell did Dopey Lalia just say there is no Focus on any other party leader other than Mr MIRAGE and she wonders why she isn't taken seriously as a poltictical figure — Andrew Chambers (@AndrewC62983550) August 3, 2026

8.

I love the way @vicderbyshire puts her down https://t.co/pub3zAh8gZ — andrew behan (@andrew_behan) August 3, 2026

9.

Victoria Derbyshire – Nigel Farage’s personal poll ratings have dropped significantly. According to YouGov his net favourability is now at -46, how worried are you?

Leila Cunningham-The most serious pole is an election

VD – You have lost the last 6. Sorry 5.🤣 #newsnight pic.twitter.com/X4csHOElD8 — Mike H (@mikoh123) August 3, 2026

10.

Maybe Ms Cunningham should watch more news.

3 weeks of endless UK news coverage of Burnham becoming PM… But yes Laila, complete lack of coverage of any other party or leader — SimonM 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🇳🇿 (@gingereejit) August 3, 2026

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Nigel Farage is polling as the least popular of all the party leaders, and the internet loves that for him – 17 reactions of the purest schadenfreude

Source @MittensOff Image Screengrab