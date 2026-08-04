Nigel Farage said it had been an honour to be Clacton’s MP – then his work record entered the chat

Politics nigel farage

Reform UK is throwing everything its got at the Clacton by-election, since it’s supposedly going to deliver the real verdict on whether Farage was wrong to keep quiet about the £5 million gift from Thailand-based crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne.

Actually, the Parliamentary Standards Comissioner will make that decision, but the by-election has bought Farage a little time.

With little more than a week left, Farage has once again dipped into his vast pot of funds to put out a campaign video. The visual specs could definitely be described as high quality – but the claims are less impressive.

It has been an absolute honour to be the MP for Clacton since 2024. This is my message to local people. pic.twitter.com/KP7X59uYzF — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 4, 2026

People weren’t buying it.

1.

It's been an absolute honour to visit Clacton fewer times than I've visited America, hold zero surgeries and do fuck all for the town. pic.twitter.com/mfTQjYNhF5 — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) August 4, 2026

2.

so much of an honor you just cost them £250,000 on a pointless by-election just to feed your ego. i hope you lose. — Biffy (@bonafidebiffy) August 4, 2026

3.

“You’ll never see me again after the 13th August” https://t.co/zECgExdrJZ — The Rt Hon Lady Matildamog (@Jc62Matildamog) August 4, 2026

4.

5.

So much of an honour I’ve barely visited, put the interest of Donald Trump before you and resigned to use you as a pawn in an attempt to deflect from my scandals. — Reform UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) August 4, 2026

6.

This is my message to local people pic.twitter.com/nyr5oKucvc — BinfaceFanComm (@BinfaceFanComm) August 4, 2026

7.

8.

Thanks Nigel pic.twitter.com/NdBNivTLRV — JC Notts Fella (@Fa11enAn9el) August 4, 2026

9.