Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage said it had been an honour to be Clacton’s MP – then his work record entered the chat

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 4th, 2026

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Reform UK is throwing everything its got at the Clacton by-election, since it’s supposedly going to deliver the real verdict on whether Farage was wrong to keep quiet about the £5 million gift from Thailand-based crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne.

Actually, the Parliamentary Standards Comissioner will make that decision, but the by-election has bought Farage a little time.

With little more than a week left, Farage has once again dipped into his vast pot of funds to put out a campaign video. The visual specs could definitely be described as high quality – but the claims are less impressive.

People weren’t buying it.

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