Nigel Farage criticised Andy Burnham for relying on notes while speaking, saying he doesn’t need an autocue to tell you what he believes in – and, well, you can guess what happened next

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Time for a weekend check-in on Nigel Farage aka The Count of Dodgy Crypto.

There are fresh allegations this morning about his ties with convicted fraudster George Cottrell. And this comes in a week where he was the butt of jokes during Keir Starmer’s final PMQs and became an international laughing stock over the Binface-dominated by-election.

Well, Nigel came out on Friday to criticise new Labour leader Andy Burnham for looking down at his notes during his acceptance speech – adding that he doesn’t need an autocue to tell you what he believes.

Andy Burnham had to look down and check his notes 266 times yesterday. I don’t need an autocue to tell you what I believe in. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 18, 2026

You can probably guess what happened next.

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Farage takes his supporters for utter fools. Farage literally had a page of notes which he constantly paused to read. I just can't comprehend what sense of utter delusion would cause him to tweet this. https://t.co/QjeOo0thJW pic.twitter.com/ntnVEJc6uM — Sam (@SamCKx) July 18, 2026

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Andy Burnham didn't use an autocue. That's what he had notes. Nigel Farage also had notes. And he also kept checking them. So what exactly is the point of this tweet. https://t.co/7BDDyQb3Pk — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) July 18, 2026

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You literally checked your notes every 30 seconds you utter charlatan. pic.twitter.com/733l6WqVUB — Sam (@SamCKx) July 18, 2026

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You may not need an autocue to explain your policies (that even economists say aren't fiscally credible) ….but you might need one to explain that £5 million gift. https://t.co/YI1B7BgXLb — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) July 18, 2026

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But Nigel doesn’t have to check his facts as his followers don’t care that he lies. Unfortunately, Burnham has followers who think as well as feel. https://t.co/YTa5nvlsqn — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) July 18, 2026

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He doesn't need an autocue to lie and spout bigoted unhinged divisive simple-minded attention-seeking bullshit – he's been doing it since he was at school. https://t.co/ux7pgpyeYF — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) July 19, 2026

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That’s 265 more times than he’s been to Clacton. https://t.co/psbv4tz1bD — Adam Pearson (@Adam_Pearson) July 18, 2026

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Nobody’s worried about him checking his notes, but you should be worried about those checking your five million notes as nobody with an ounce of intelligence believes your ever evolving lies about what is increasingly looking like a bung to lobby for an industry dodgier than you! https://t.co/MzOWAdYOzV — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) July 18, 2026

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