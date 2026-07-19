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Nigel Farage criticised Andy Burnham for relying on notes while speaking, saying he doesn’t need an autocue to tell you what he believes in – and, well, you can guess what happened next

Michael White. Updated July 19th, 2026

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Time for a weekend check-in on Nigel Farage aka The Count of Dodgy Crypto.

There are fresh allegations this morning about his ties with convicted fraudster George Cottrell. And this comes in a week where he was the butt of jokes during Keir Starmer’s final PMQs and became an international laughing stock over the Binface-dominated by-election.

Well, Nigel came out on Friday to criticise new Labour leader Andy Burnham for looking down at his notes during his acceptance speech – adding that he doesn’t need an autocue to tell you what he believes.

You can probably guess what happened next.

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