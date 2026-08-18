A Fox News graphic made it look like Trump was lowering prices and they were fact checked til they farted

Politics Fox News gas prices graphic

Talk to any American and they will start crying if you bring up gas prices.

Going to refill the car has never been such a stressful experience and it’s gotten progressively worse since Donald Trump started a meaningless war with Iran that in turn closed up the Strait of Hormuz.

Anyone with a car and a pair of eyes can report that prices have gone up at the pump.

And yet, Fox News viewers would be quick to point out that according to their sources, Trump has actually brought prices down from a year ago (when he was already president, but we digress).

Fox News graphic claims falsely that the average price of gas one year ago was $4.13, lower than it is right now. It was actually $3.14! pic.twitter.com/qaHapCkrZA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 17, 2026

Eagle-eyed Twitterers were quick to point out the mistake, as well as everything it says about this morally bankrupt administration and its corresponding propaganda machine.

1.

Whooops! I’m sure that’s just an innocent mistake https://t.co/Ix9DRcC3af — Eric Boehm (@EricBoehm87) August 17, 2026

2.

Trump started a war to stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon it wasn’t building and closed a strait that had been open. All they do is lie. — _ (@SundaeDivine) August 17, 2026

3.

Fox News math strikes again: just invent a higher number from a year ago so today’s prices look like an improvement. Because nothing says “fair and balanced” like rewriting last year’s gas prices to fit the narrative.

$3.14 becomes $4.13 with a simple wave of the graphics… — Roland (@roland58033) August 17, 2026

4.

it’s deliberate deception. Classic Fox Fox News just invented a $4.13 gas price from a year ago to make today’s numbers look like a win⛽️ — Kelly Holmes (@kell71191) August 17, 2026

5.

Fox News doesn’t report the news, they manufacture whatever fiction props up the narrative. Shameless propaganda machine. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) August 17, 2026

6.

Fox (is not) News https://t.co/2OzEIgl9X6 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) August 17, 2026

7.