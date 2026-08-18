Politics Fox News gas prices graphic

A Fox News graphic made it look like Trump was lowering prices and they were fact checked til they farted

Saul Hutson. Updated August 18th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Talk to any American and they will start crying if you bring up gas prices.

Going to refill the car has never been such a stressful experience and it’s gotten progressively worse since Donald Trump started a meaningless war with Iran that in turn closed up the Strait of Hormuz.

Anyone with a car and a pair of eyes can report that prices have gone up at the pump.

And yet, Fox News viewers would be quick to point out that according to their sources, Trump has actually brought prices down from a year ago (when he was already president, but we digress).

Eagle-eyed Twitterers were quick to point out the mistake, as well as everything it says about this morally bankrupt administration and its corresponding propaganda machine.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2