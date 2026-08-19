Weird World Influencers takedowns

This ‘influencer’ wasn’t happy with a bakery’s customer service and was magnificently owned into next year

Poke Staff. Updated August 19th, 2026

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To people of a certain age – our age – the popularity of so-called influencers will simply never, ever make sense.

And surely the very worst type of influencers are the ones who video themselves buying stuff in shops. And then post the video online if the experience doesn’t go entirely as they want it to go.

Which brings us neatly to this video which went viral a little while back, an influencer of sorts who took it upon themselves to get their phone out in this London bakery, suggesting it had the ‘worst customer service’.

And, well, best have a watch for yourself.

There’s only one word between worst customer and worst customer service, and we know which side of the line this falls on.

And these people surely said it best.

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