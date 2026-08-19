This ‘influencer’ wasn’t happy with a bakery’s customer service and was magnificently owned into next year

Weird World Influencers takedowns

To people of a certain age – our age – the popularity of so-called influencers will simply never, ever make sense.

And surely the very worst type of influencers are the ones who video themselves buying stuff in shops. And then post the video online if the experience doesn’t go entirely as they want it to go.

Which brings us neatly to this video which went viral a little while back, an influencer of sorts who took it upon themselves to get their phone out in this London bakery, suggesting it had the ‘worst customer service’.

And, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Oh I’d definitely visit that bakery omg 10/10 service pic.twitter.com/L4yTEsHPre — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima2) August 4, 2025

There’s only one word between worst customer and worst customer service, and we know which side of the line this falls on.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Oh I’d definitely visit that bakery omg 10/10 service pic.twitter.com/L4yTEsHPre — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima2) August 4, 2025

2.

Triggered where?? She was just busy and maybe slightly annoyed but still professional. — The Red (@SellYourVoodoo) August 4, 2025

3.

The only person in the wrong here is the person recording — The Visual (@the_visual1133) August 4, 2025

4.

“Handle it gently”?! ‍‍ — Lady Skollie (@LadySkollie) August 4, 2025

5.

Would’ve been met with a smooth “stfu” — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima2) August 4, 2025

6.

and it look good af — RK Jackson | Atlanta (@theerkj) August 4, 2025

7.

The world is becoming like Black Mirrror, just recording everything. I don’t understand what happened that needed to be recorded https://t.co/Tus81o8nLB — Lippy (@LickshotLippy) August 5, 2025

8.

9.

If you record working people like this, it shows one thing: You’re the rude and inconsiderate one. I’m certain you’d object if she recorded you. — NONE-️ (@NONE_icp) August 5, 2025

10.

Lol I love when people post videos trying to be the victim and it turns out they just suck as human beings. Like why does she wait until after she grabbed the pastry to say that she wanted a different one like just tell her which one you want — Tierra (@tierra_moody) August 4, 2025

11.

1. Please don’t be an asshole customer to people in services.

2. Not every fucking daily interaction needs to be filmed!! Put your gd phone away!!! https://t.co/7IvIoWpOhR — Fernando G (@lastrainforest) August 5, 2025

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Source @SomaKazima2