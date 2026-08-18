Fox News’ Jesse Watters said healthcare wouldn’t be a problem if everyone just stopped going to the doctor – 17 sick burns to send him to the hospital

Politics healthcare Jesse watters

The straight white man continues to struggle relating to the average American. At least, the straight white man who spends every night screaming at viewers from his Fox News desk, does.

Jesse Watters is at it again. His latest rant is a scorching hot take on healthcare.

Watters has the solution and it’s been sitting right there in front of American this whole time: stop whining, eat right, and get to the gym every now and then.

From Watters mouth to God’s ears. (Although it’s not clear if God’s ears register words in the frequency of Watters nasally whine.)

Watters: I have my own plan for healthcare… How about get a job? Also, MAHA, ever heard of it? It’s called eat, right and exercise. Maybe try that. I do it. And I don’t whine and go to the doctor for every ache and pain. I don’t run to the doctor and like jack up everybody’s… pic.twitter.com/lqykiu7jaE — Acyn (@Acyn) August 17, 2026

What an entitled, out-of-touch moron.

Twitter exploded with clap backs tearing Watters and his theory to shreds.

1.

nothing captures american healthcare better than a millionaire tv host telling working people they’re driving up costs by going to the doctor when they’re sick. the industry can extract trillions. just don’t you dare need care — Mohamed (@McMohamedi) August 17, 2026

2.

Validates a major critique of MAHA that it is not about making everyone healthier but about blaming individuals for their illnesses. Full libertarian approach to healthcare. (Also obviously this is rich coming from a multimillionaire on a corporate healthcare plan.) https://t.co/utGOHMb8G6 — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) August 17, 2026

3.

•Disabled people are unable to work

•Many vets are unable to work

•Many children are unable to work, no matter what Huckabee Sanders signed

•We can’t eat fresh food & produce without fearing listeria, salmonella, or cyclosporosis

•Jessie Watterline is an idiot who wears… — Anna Baxter 🇺🇸✌🏻 (@MsAnnaBaxter) August 17, 2026

4.

People have to work two or three jobs trying to survive and this idiot dismisses them as lazy and only begging for handouts.

What a disgraceful human being @JesseBWatters is. — Roberto Abramowitz (@RobAbramowitz) August 17, 2026

5.

“Get a job” 🙄 My sister in-law works at school and family health insurance takes $670 out of her paycheck. She HAS a fucking job. That’s the problem, genius. Working Americans are getting absolutely murdered by healthcare costs — Jose M (@JMLV51) August 17, 2026

6.

The network of the little guy! https://t.co/aJyy04qZJy — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 18, 2026

7.

Jesse Watters has finally unveiled the Republican replacement for Obamacare: “Just don’t get sick” and simply don’t receive medical care. https://t.co/h3lEfSVNcK — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 17, 2026

8.