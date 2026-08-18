Politics healthcare Jesse watters

Fox News’ Jesse Watters said healthcare wouldn’t be a problem if everyone just stopped going to the doctor – 17 sick burns to send him to the hospital

Saul Hutson. Updated August 18th, 2026

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The straight white man continues to struggle relating to the average American. At least, the straight white man who spends every night screaming at viewers from his Fox News desk, does.

Jesse Watters is at it again. His latest rant is a scorching hot take on healthcare.

Watters has the solution and it’s been sitting right there in front of American this whole time: stop whining, eat right, and get to the gym every now and then.

From Watters mouth to God’s ears. (Although it’s not clear if God’s ears register words in the frequency of Watters nasally whine.)

What an entitled, out-of-touch moron.

Twitter exploded with clap backs tearing Watters and his theory to shreds.

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