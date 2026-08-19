What genius habits have you picked up out of sheer laziness? – 17 clever low-effort life hacks to stick in your back pocket

Round Ups r/AskReddit

It’s said that necessity is the mother of invention, but according to a question set by Just_a_dude_828 over on r/AskReddit, laziness seems to be a pretty close runner up.

That’s because they tasked fellow users with sharing the habits they’ve picked up out of laziness that turned out to be surprisingly genius. And they even got the ball rolling with their own suggestion:

‘I got tired of mold and kept a bottle of diluted vinegar in the shower. Spray the curtain, behind the curtain and the tub. Works miracles.’

Here are the top replies if you can be bothered to read them…

1.

‘I started leaving a basket by the couch for remotes and stuff so i never hunt around when i need them it was pure laziness but the place feels way less messy now’

-Outrageous_Expert635

2.

‘When I do gardening work or house work, I set a one hour timer on my phone as soon as I start. ‘When that alarm goes off, I stop what I’m doing, put everything away, have a shower, and then I relax. ‘I initially did it during a heatwave earlier this year, to prevent me from spending too much time in the sun and getting sunburnt, but I realised very quickly that it was helping me manage my time and expectations, when it came to chores or big projects. ‘Now I know how much I can get done in an hour, so I don’t feel like I need to do everything in one session.’

-h00dman

3.

‘I started leaving all my stuff in the same spot by the door so i never waste time looking for keys or wallet anymore’

-Previous-Chemical-80

4.

‘Doing just one small cleaning chore per day. That’s it. Over a reasonable period you’ll cycle through everything a house needs to be clean and uncluttered. ‘Some things need doing more frequently than others so they’ll get done repeatedly throughout the “whole house” cycle. ‘Today’s job was just decluttering and wiping the kitchen counters. Tomorrow’s will be decluttering and dusting my desk. The day after will be sorting through mail and assorted crap that’s been piling up on the kitchen table. ‘I’ll never be one of those people who can do a big clean all in one go. This works for me and I’m sticking to it.’

-ShufflingToGlory

5.

‘I used to have a cat, passed away but i still have all his stuff, specifically a 10ft (3.3m) leash ‘I got annoyed at not finding my remote to my tv so i jokingly attached one end of the leash to a table leg and the other on the little flip roku tag on the bottom of the remote, and it made it real easy to not only find, but i could sit in my spot and drag it to me’

-Songodan

6.

‘Rolling up my clothes instead of folding them. I started it just for packing a suitcase. Then I did it once at home, just to save time one day. ‘Realized they stayed just as wrinkle free as if I’d folded them. With the added benefit of being able to paw through a drawer or shelf of rolled clothing without wrinkling the ones I pawed through in the process. Now I just roll everything. ‘That’s just how I roll these days…’

-NickDanger3di

7.

‘Keeping a small trash can in every room. The house stays cleaner with less effort.’

-lkeshaw

8.

‘A stick of lip balm in every regularly used carrying device: backpack, laptop bag, car, gym bag. ‘Don’t need to hunt one down when it’s needed. Don’t need to remember to bring it with you. Always there. ‘If you live in a place with harsh winters, it’s a huge relief.’

-unshod_tapenade

9.