This super weird John Cleese moment on The One Show was like Mel Brooks back in the day, but without the fun

Entertainment John Cleese one show

Rupert Lowe superfan John Cleese has got a new tour coming up in which he talks about the fabulous Monty Python and the Holy Grail so it was only natural that he would go on BBC1’s The One Show to talk about.

What was less natural, you might think, was this super weird opening (ish) exchange in which Cleese took time out to ask the names of the people he was talking to.

If that sounds weird written down, it’s nothing to how it played out on screen, as shared by @jonoread over on Twitter.

Awkward chatter with John Cleese pic.twitter.com/kNVfUnuy39 — Jono Read (@jonoread) August 18, 2026

Like that brilliant Mel Brooks moment back in the day, but without any of the humour (surely you’d do your interviewers the courtesy of finding out their names before the cameras rolled?)

Maybe the clues were there in the pre-show publicity shot that went out on Twitter.

Comedy, chaos, and a whole lot of memories… John Cleese joins us to celebrate 50 years of ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ 🎬✨ Tune in from 7pm! https://t.co/Kxx2zrCCjZ pic.twitter.com/PPogQEvCXo — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) August 18, 2026

Anyway, Twitter was divided (is it ever anything else)

The problem is, he’s intelligent, which makes things really difficult on that sofa. — Jane kelly (@Janekelly25) August 18, 2026

He is taking the piss — swiftyscroll (@GAirborne01) August 18, 2026

This explains his twitter activity He’s lost the fucking plot — TJ (@TJTykeo) August 18, 2026

He’s having a laugh. — Oche (@dartsocheagain) August 18, 2026

Jesus this explains him on here doesn’t it. Should be in a retirement home somewhere playing bingo. https://t.co/aZBu4mAdGh — Broomy (@broomylfc) August 18, 2026

You mess with the absolute queen who is Lauren Laverne at your peril, and that is our last word on the matter.

What have the Romans ever done for us? — Rory Bremner 💙🇺🇦 (@rorybremner) August 18, 2026

Now that would have been good.

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Source @jonoread