A Trump-supporting anti-vaxxer made the perfect argument for vaccines without even realising it, and the collective facepalm was epic

US anti-vaxxers MAGA the good liars

We’re very grateful for the work of Jason Selvig, one half of the Good Liars, who’s out there in the world having conversations with the Maga cultists so the rest of us can finally appreciate that Idiocracy was a documentary.

In a not-uncommon occurrence, he encountered a devoted anti-vaxxer, and it took mere seconds to crush her argument.

Watch how she took aim and fired directly into her own foot.

Trump supporter: “I’m totally against vaccines. Absolutely, 100%. Every single one of them. They’re poison” Jason Selvig: “What about Polio vaccine?” TS: “There hasn’t been a case of Polio in how many years, since 1960?” JS: “Since the vaccine…” TS: “Yeah” pic.twitter.com/V6aR5FIrP7 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) August 24, 2026

She didn’t even realise it was all over for her. These people did, though.

1.

The stupidest timeline https://t.co/n80b3egqow — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) August 24, 2026

2.

I told you, Trump supporters are the dumbest people on this entire planet. https://t.co/dXpECcpfPG — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 24, 2026

3.

The saddest part is knowing they think they’re on the right side of things. https://t.co/A1pb2r1ulq — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) August 25, 2026

4.

You can’t make this stuff up. No one would believe you. They’re the dumbest people which explains why 30% still support the orange rapist. https://t.co/QZkcZtZ6QM — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 25, 2026

5.

She doesn’t realize she just got embarrassed — David Delloro (@davedelloro) August 25, 2026

6.

And why is that? Oh you are so close to getting it… https://t.co/TXqvOuCTOs — Canada Goose 🇨🇦 (@CanadaGoose911) August 24, 2026

7.

There is an element of Darwinism at work here though. https://t.co/03KBMdSyR6 — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) August 24, 2026

8.

They can't hear themselves and they are unwilling to listen to anyone else. — Warrior Gem (@Warriorgemann) August 25, 2026

9.