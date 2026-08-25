US anti-vaxxers MAGA the good liars

A Trump-supporting anti-vaxxer made the perfect argument for vaccines without even realising it, and the collective facepalm was epic

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 25th, 2026

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We’re very grateful for the work of Jason Selvig, one half of the Good Liars, who’s out there in the world having conversations with the Maga cultists so the rest of us can finally appreciate that Idiocracy was a documentary.

In a not-uncommon occurrence, he encountered a devoted anti-vaxxer, and it took mere seconds to crush her argument.

Watch how she took aim and fired directly into her own foot.

She didn’t even realise it was all over for her. These people did, though.

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