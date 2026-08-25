Politics Bigotry owned

This right-wing activist’s bigoted point about World War II was gloriously derailed when history entered the chat

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 25th, 2026

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If you aren’t familiar with right-wing activist Lucy White of Restore Britain, we owe you an apology because we’re about to ruin that for you.

She came to our attention when she declared that Nusrat Ghani shouldn’t be allowed the post of Commons deputy speaker because she was born in Pakistan. That says so much about her, none of which makes us want to nominate her for any Peace Prizes – not even from Fifa.

She recently spoke to Tom Cheshire of Sky News, and he floored her with the tiniest pushback to her so-called patriotism.

“The other thing that your ancestors fought against in World War II was an ideology that did class people on the basis of their ethnicity.”

“Yeah, but well. But what we say is if you look at the state of the country now, people would not have fought for the current state of Britain.”

These seven responses captured the vibe.

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This checks out.

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Quite simply the best masterclass in running rings around a bigoted ‘citizen journalist’ you’ll see anytime soon

Source G.T. Image Screengrab