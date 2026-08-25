This right-wing activist’s bigoted point about World War II was gloriously derailed when history entered the chat

Politics Bigotry owned

If you aren’t familiar with right-wing activist Lucy White of Restore Britain, we owe you an apology because we’re about to ruin that for you.

She came to our attention when she declared that Nusrat Ghani shouldn’t be allowed the post of Commons deputy speaker because she was born in Pakistan. That says so much about her, none of which makes us want to nominate her for any Peace Prizes – not even from Fifa.

She recently spoke to Tom Cheshire of Sky News, and he floored her with the tiniest pushback to her so-called patriotism.

Watch Lucy White get absolutely cooked on Sky News after trying to use the war to push her racist ideology. The stutter killed me. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jObKEptzfB — G.T (@gingerrtom) August 22, 2026

“The other thing that your ancestors fought against in World War II was an ideology that did class people on the basis of their ethnicity.” “Yeah, but well. But what we say is if you look at the state of the country now, people would not have fought for the current state of Britain.”

These seven responses captured the vibe.

1.

Your Ancestors Fought Against Racists Like You Lucy White was stumped in 4k as Sky News finally highlighted the glaring irony of today’s British racists. Her ancestors fought against the racist ideology she now cosplays. The lack of self awareness is astonishing. pic.twitter.com/6LNxaxcQcx — Save Our Citizenships (@LetsStopC9) August 23, 2026

2.

She doesn't know her history at all. African countries and India under the British crown contributed and fought during WW2. Lucy u need to visiti Imperial War Museum to sharpen your brain — Major CaRdOzO 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@CardozoJohnson) August 23, 2026

3.

She is just admitting she would have fought with/for the Nazis in WW2. — Patrick Hölscher (@allnewtomorrow) August 22, 2026

4.

Flummoxed by such a simple line which she must have known would've been thrown back at her when bringing up WW2 Not one braincell on display in that party — George Baker (@Zutroy85) August 22, 2026

5.

You did such a good job of making a tit of yourself earlier lol https://t.co/elOzdswcRe — mary queen of thots🍉 (@txbamxnmicxh_s) August 22, 2026

6.

Forgetting as well that millions of Muslims fought alongside the Allies in WW2. Her ancestors and their ancestors were on the same side. — Danny Wright (@dannyw_92) August 22, 2026

7.

This bullshit that Britain is "no longer Britain" is so tiresome. — J.F. Monahan (@JosephMonahan) August 22, 2026

This checks out.

20 seconds in, you can see her soul leaving her body.. — Paul Himself (@Paulie_Cashews) August 22, 2026

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Quite simply the best masterclass in running rings around a bigoted ‘citizen journalist’ you’ll see anytime soon

Source G.T. Image Screengrab