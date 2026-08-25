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25 Funniest Threads Posts to Give Your Day a Lift

Poke Reporter. Updated August 25th, 2026

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Hello and welcome to our (usually) weekly round-up of the funniest post from Threads. The sharp-eyed observers out there may have noticed that we missed a week, which was down to staff scheduling, but we’re back – and we reckon this collection is golden.

Let’s dive in.

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