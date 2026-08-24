This 2021 clip of a Trump fan saying a woman president would be so hormonal she’d start a war is more ironic than ever

Entertainment the daily show

The Daily Show is celebrating its 30th anniversary by sharing old clips, and quite a few of them feature the brilliant Jordan Klepper interviewing the Maga crowd.

In this Q&A session from November 2021, a remarkably clean-shaven Jordan gets exactly the responses you’d expect from people who would go on to vote for the star of the Epstein Files a second time.

Let’s all take a moment to ask ourselves if we really just heard the casual homophobia and misogyny.

Yes. Yes, we did.

“Do you think a gay couple should have the same rights as a___” “No, I don’t. I really don’t. I don’t think it’s fair.” “To the gay couple?” “Well, no, but the regular couple, they work so hard, you know, and the gay couple, they want more.” “When you say more, do you mean equal?” “Yeah, they want equal in that. And that’s just too much.”

“Can a woman be president?” “The presidency is a man’s job. A female has more hormones. She could start a war in 10 seconds if she has hot flashes, whatever. Boom.”

As Trump declares his 48th victory over Iran, while actually making no progress, the irony was visible from the Strait of Hormuz.

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Trump supporters are the dumbest mfs on this planet. https://t.co/CsNlpciNs8 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 22, 2026

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Can women be president? MAGA: No. Females have more hormones, she could start a war in 10 seconds, hot flashes, and boom. So is Trump menopausal?#DemsUnited

pic.twitter.com/QWVYEdvYTX — LanaQuest aka RosaSparks (@LqLana) August 22, 2026

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You can't cure this kind of stupid. https://t.co/FcS5fKSSa7 — Alexander Ulysses Thor (@AlexUlyssesThor) August 22, 2026

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Trump Regime is the most emotional admin in history. MAGA’s are a bunch of cry babies — Marty Taylor (@RealMartyT7) August 23, 2026

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Jesus f*cing christ 🤦‍♂️ every single one would be comedy gold if it wasnt real and they weren't serious 😳 https://t.co/aIUIfPVpHP — Doug (@DigDougXD) August 22, 2026

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Klepper is the best at this. He is so sharp. — Facts Matter (@DavidWi16981463) August 22, 2026

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This antiquated stereotype about women pretty much sums up the feelings of most Republican men, many who don't even believe women should be allowed to vote. Yet many White women continue to vote Republican, propping up a party that continues to demean them. — JOHN VALENTINE (@NewAgeWriter2) August 23, 2026

9.

Why do we have so many dumb people here? https://t.co/wbZAdWmhEu — tYrA (@GoodrichTyra) August 22, 2026

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So what is Meloni of Italy saying about the current war? She's a woman. Why are MAGA so Stupid? — arch asslebum (@asslebum) August 23, 2026

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These are really so hard to watch . Where are peoples brains . — Monica Watson (@Monicabluewave) August 22, 2026

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These are the people the GOP bows to to get elected. We are so fucked. — Formally Kabul (@JohnDewey) August 22, 2026

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It's fair to say most people are ignorant about politics, but some people are just fucking ignorant… — Twitt-er is now Elon Musk Dickrider central. (@24thunder1) August 22, 2026

We have to remind ourselves that those are real Trump supporters, and not highly skilled Daily Show actors.

These people are stealing comedians "jabs"…… https://t.co/Ax6QLdHT5a — ExSapperMadMan (@ExSapperMadman) August 22, 2026

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The Daily Show created this hilarious ‘Say Something Normal’ game show to highlight the supreme weirdness of Trump and Co

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