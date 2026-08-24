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This 2021 clip of a Trump fan saying a woman president would be so hormonal she’d start a war is more ironic than ever

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 24th, 2026

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The Daily Show is celebrating its 30th anniversary by sharing old clips, and quite a few of them feature the brilliant Jordan Klepper interviewing the Maga crowd.

In this Q&A session from November 2021, a remarkably clean-shaven Jordan gets exactly the responses you’d expect from people who would go on to vote for the star of the Epstein Files a second time.

Let’s all take a moment to ask ourselves if we really just heard the casual homophobia and misogyny.

Yes. Yes, we did.

“Do you think a gay couple should have the same rights as a___”

“No, I don’t. I really don’t. I don’t think it’s fair.”

“To the gay couple?”

“Well, no, but the regular couple, they work so hard, you know, and the gay couple, they want more.”

“When you say more, do you mean equal?”

“Yeah, they want equal in that. And that’s just too much.”

“Can a woman be president?”

“The presidency is a man’s job. A female has more hormones. She could start a war in 10 seconds if she has hot flashes, whatever. Boom.”

As Trump declares his 48th victory over Iran, while actually making no progress, the irony was visible from the Strait of Hormuz.

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We have to remind ourselves that those are real Trump supporters, and not highly skilled Daily Show actors.

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The Daily Show created this hilarious ‘Say Something Normal’ game show to highlight the supreme weirdness of Trump and Co

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