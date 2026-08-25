15 brutal reactions to the Reform social housing policy that could see tenants kicked out for having messy gardens

Politics lee anderson Reform UK

Reform UK revealed its social housing policy on Monday, and it’s a surprisingly fair and well-planned approach that would ensure the people who need it most get access to it.

LOL. Just kidding. It’s highly discriminatory, and the details have been very difficult to pin down.

Reform’s new policy is to only house, support and protect British-born women and children, but only if they are married to a British-born man. They won’t prioritise single mothers with children.

Richard Tice said, “Children in married couples will do really well at school.”… — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) August 24, 2026

Reform couldn’t or wouldn’t say whether same-sex couples would have the same access as heterosexual couples, and it was clear that the unemployed, the unmarried – with or without children – and the over-35s would all go to the back of the queue – and foreign-born people won’t even make the list.

Unemployed people would be sent to the back of the social housing queue under a Reform UK government, Nigel Farage’s party has announcedhttps://t.co/XAiv1uxq64 — Dominic Penna (@DominicPenna) August 24, 2026

White British, married, under 35 with children Probably the most discriminatory policy ever invented Now you see why they have to scrap the Equality Act, leaver the ECHR, tear up the Human Rights Act and create a Bill of Rights where they determine the rights you have… — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) August 24, 2026

Towards the end of the press conference, the Telegraph’s Amy Gibbons asked whether tenants would lose their homes for not mowing the lawn.

“On what you both said a moment ago about requiring people to keep their properties well-maintained, what do you mean by keeping gardens presentable? Will people be kicked out of social housing if they don’t mow their lawn, for example?”

A surly Lee Anderson outlined that the social housing would be for British people who get up early, not the type of people who let their garden be overtaken by weeds – or smoke it.

“What is wrong with expecting them to keep their house to a reasonable standard?” “We see all sorts of people moving into these brand new houses and creating mayhem and disturbances on these brand new housing estates, and the hardworking British taxpayer, the alarm clock people who get up at five or six o’clock in the morning, go to work, and see the house next door with four foot of weeds, bin not been emptied for three weeks, and a waft of weed coming out the window. It’s not acceptable.”

Considering the refuse collection is every fortnight, that would mean the household had missed one bin collection. Just saying.

Amy Gibbons summed up his response, quite fairly.

NEW: Reform threatens to kick people out of their council homes if they fail to empty their bins or weed their gardens. Tenants would be expected to keep their properties "presentable" or risk eviction under new social housing rules. — Amy Gibbons (@tweetsbyames) August 24, 2026

Lee Anderson, Reform's chairman, tells me he wants to crack down on people with "four foot of weeds" in their gardens or rubbish piling up in their bins. The new standards would be put on a statutory footing, with tenants forced out of their homes for repeat breaches. — Amy Gibbons (@tweetsbyames) August 24, 2026

The policy gained a lot more attention after Politics UK shared it.

🚨 NEW: Lee Anderson says Reform UK would kick people out of their council homes if they don’t keep them "presentable" by deweeding their gardens — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) August 24, 2026

That’s when it came to the attention of Lee Anderson, who felt he was being misrepresented. He issued a clarification.

I literally did not say this. Here's what I really said. In 1940s post war Britain a Labour Government made sure that council houses were allocated on suitability. I then went on to say that tenants would be visited by council officers to ensure their houses were being looked… https://t.co/sXEl0C4nzV — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) August 24, 2026

We’ve quoted what he actually said, and it starts just before 52 minutes in Reform’s own YT clip, for those who prefer to double check.

Tweeters had a few thoughts.

1.

So not only has poor old Mrs Ashworth at number 32 had the PIP for her arthritis stopped, she's now being evicted for not being able to pull up a few dandelions. https://t.co/xOviUwTM50 — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) August 24, 2026

2.

Encouraging people to take more pride in where they live is welcome, of course, but I fail to see how this is anything more than performative cruelty? https://t.co/4hr0u6byVu — Charlie Davies (@cgdav135) August 24, 2026

3.

Reform turning into a HOA https://t.co/qmzNN0kjIm — Maxx 🌊 (@sodonewithmax) August 24, 2026

4.

Large % of ground floor flats in social housing are let to elderly and disabled. Often the flats with gardens. — mpc (@Scampicus) August 24, 2026

5.

Sorry Glenda, these tulips needed weeding – and the chrysanthemums by your front door are literally dead. Officer – remove this woman immediately! https://t.co/JjAxJL2Q6T pic.twitter.com/4mlaftwlFG — Luke Robert Black 🌳 (@lukerobertblack) August 24, 2026

6.

Some old lady seeing Lee Anderson marching towards her house after she didn't get rid of the weeds by the fence https://t.co/j4YqSvRFpf pic.twitter.com/5sBouvamBT — Jake 🇬🇧 (@jakonian) August 24, 2026

7.

8.

"You are sheltering an un-de-weeded garden, are you not?" pic.twitter.com/FZQdg9aX47 — daniils (@sl3db) August 24, 2026

9.

They're going to send garden inspectors to some of the roughest estates in the UK.

I can guess the reaction they will get, and it won't be good. https://t.co/cAGwXMHEcw — Sir Norman of Nowhere. 🏴‍☠️ (@Normanjam67) August 24, 2026

10.

Considering they're as diverse as the green party, they're not very tolerant. It was the disabled last week. Kicked out of your home for a few weeds in your garden? Believe it or not, some of us have real jobs and not a lot of spare time for constant gardening, grow up mate. https://t.co/58sxdATVWQ — Shanoosy (@shanoosy) August 24, 2026

11.

30p thinks everyone who has a council house lets weeds grow and smokes weed He does realise home owners are no different And that keeping a council house in good condition is within the contract already — SomewhereCymru (@SomewhereCymru) August 24, 2026

12.

Reform is losing the plot. No pun intended. Many council properties have problem gardens but removal of tenants just so primeval and non-sensical. — Stephen R Jones (@Meliden) August 24, 2026

13.

14.

Reforms idea during the homelessness crisis is to kick people out of council homes because their gardens have a few weeds in them https://t.co/t6wmAlKbFf — (P)USB(C) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ccfc_07) August 24, 2026

15.

This is actually an important issue, not that the likes of Rupert Lowe care: tenants often aren't able to maintain gardens, & cash-strapped councils are maddeningly slow in doing it; meanwhile, many households can't meet the fee for bulky item waste removal – sofas, fridges etc / https://t.co/N4yAtXQvHg — Peter Mitchell (@_bezpilotnik) August 24, 2026

On a related but slightly more pedantic issue …

When did “weeding” become “deweeding” https://t.co/ASPwrdGcnB — Tim (totally unremarkable and officially stubborn) (@forwardnotback) August 24, 2026

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Image Screengrab, Pexels