Politics lee anderson Reform UK

15 brutal reactions to the Reform social housing policy that could see tenants kicked out for having messy gardens

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 25th, 2026

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Reform UK revealed its social housing policy on Monday, and it’s a surprisingly fair and well-planned approach that would ensure the people who need it most get access to it.

LOL. Just kidding. It’s highly discriminatory, and the details have been very difficult to pin down.

Reform couldn’t or wouldn’t say whether same-sex couples would have the same access as heterosexual couples, and it was clear that the unemployed, the unmarried – with or without children – and the over-35s would all go to the back of the queue – and foreign-born people won’t even make the list.

Towards the end of the press conference, the Telegraph’s Amy Gibbons asked whether tenants would lose their homes for not mowing the lawn.

“On what you both said a moment ago about requiring people to keep their properties well-maintained, what do you mean by keeping gardens presentable? Will people be kicked out of social housing if they don’t mow their lawn, for example?”

A surly Lee Anderson outlined that the social housing would be for British people who get up early, not the type of people who let their garden be overtaken by weeds – or smoke it.

“What is wrong with expecting them to keep their house to a reasonable standard?”

“We see all sorts of people moving into these brand new houses and creating mayhem and disturbances on these brand new housing estates, and the hardworking British taxpayer, the alarm clock people who get up at five or six o’clock in the morning, go to work, and see the house next door with four foot of weeds, bin not been emptied for three weeks, and a waft of weed coming out the window. It’s not acceptable.”

Considering the refuse collection is every fortnight, that would mean the household had missed one bin collection. Just saying.

Amy Gibbons summed up his response, quite fairly.

The policy gained a lot more attention after Politics UK shared it.

That’s when it came to the attention of Lee Anderson, who felt he was being misrepresented. He issued a clarification.

We’ve quoted what he actually said, and it starts just before 52 minutes in Reform’s own YT clip, for those who prefer to double check.

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On a related but slightly more pedantic issue …

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Reform UK councillors in Kent wanted the national anthem played at the end of council meetings, but it blew up in their faces in the most hilariously petty way

Image Screengrab, Pexels