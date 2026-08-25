What is the cringiest midlife crisis you’ve witnessed? – 17 disastrous decisions to learn from

Round Ups r/AskReddit

There comes a time in a person’s life when they just want to throw it all away and do stupid things. It’s usually around the time they’re 45.

And while you can’t hate a person for a bit of indulgence, some midlife crises go too far. This prompted Yogospiracy to put the following question to the good folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘What is the cringiest midlife crisis you’ve witnessed?’

Brace for awkwardness, here are the top answers…

1.

‘My coworker in his late 40s dumped his wife of 20 years, bought a bright red sports car, started dating a 22‑year‑old barista, and got a huge tribal sleeve tattoo. He also began posting cringey motivational “alpha male” reels every single day. The whole office watched it unfold’

-Financial-Excuse3204

2.

‘I remember when my parents got divorced my dad started wearing cowboy boots and cologne.’

-LettyG81

3.

‘My dad had a phase when I was in high school (so peak teenage angst) where he decided he was sick of people “pushing him around” so he shaved his head, grew some fuckass goatee and started wearing trench coats. It was not well received hahah’

-Junior-Sea3271

4.

‘I knew a guy who built his skateboard and went out to skate a waxed curb doing slides and stuff. Then he broke his wrist and my wife took my skateboard away 😭’

-Bright_Basis_3509

5.

‘Guy I used to work with enrolled in a part time masters degree course, where he mainly did night classes, so far so good. He then joined the University’s skydiving club, he’d never skydived in his life, mainly so he could go out drinking with the younger students and try and get with the 18 year old girls. Then he dropped out of his Masters course, stayed in the skydiving club, and was out almost every night with students. He was in his 40’s and married with 2 kids!’

-MiserableScot

6.

‘My uncle who left his stable corporate job, spent his savings on crypto, and started a “mindset and finance” podcast in his garage. He has 12 listeners, but he talks and dresses like he’s Patrick Bateman.’

-SimpHunter62

7.

’45 yr old man with ALS paralysis cheated and left his long time loving and fun wife for his home health aide. Aide got bored after 6 months and left him. Now he is on his own, living in a facility. Ex-wife met someone new and is getting re-married.’

-BakedBrie1993

8.

‘Leaving his second wife (who was an au pair for the first wife’s children) for the au pair. ‘His third wife did not get an au pair for their kids.’

-AgrippaTheRoman

9.