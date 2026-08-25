Entertainment mastermind quiz

This Mastermind contestant chose perhaps the most niche specialist subject ever – and people loved her for it

David Harris. Updated August 25th, 2026

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The long running BBC quiz show Mastermind asks its contestants some notoriously tricky questions as they sit in that famous black leather chair under an intimidating studio spotlight.

It mixes general knowledge rounds alongside rounds in which the competitors are asked questions based on their ‘specialist subject’. There have been a lot of very specialist subjects over the show’s nearly 55 year history, including topics such as ‘Famous British Poisoners’, ‘The Buddhist Sage Nichiren’ and ‘The Eleventh-century Japanese Tale of Genji and Lady Murasaki’.

But has there been any subject quite so specialist as this? It’s from a recent episode of the show and features contestant Emily Medhurst facing questions from host Clive Myrie about… well, let’s have a look.

Thanks to Qagggy! for sharing on Twitter.

Fantastic. It also introduced a lot of people, including us, to a brand new word – ‘moquette’.

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