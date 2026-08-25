This Mastermind contestant chose perhaps the most niche specialist subject ever – and people loved her for it

Entertainment mastermind quiz

The long running BBC quiz show Mastermind asks its contestants some notoriously tricky questions as they sit in that famous black leather chair under an intimidating studio spotlight.

It mixes general knowledge rounds alongside rounds in which the competitors are asked questions based on their ‘specialist subject’. There have been a lot of very specialist subjects over the show’s nearly 55 year history, including topics such as ‘Famous British Poisoners’, ‘The Buddhist Sage Nichiren’ and ‘The Eleventh-century Japanese Tale of Genji and Lady Murasaki’.

But has there been any subject quite so specialist as this? It’s from a recent episode of the show and features contestant Emily Medhurst facing questions from host Clive Myrie about… well, let’s have a look.

Thanks to Qagggy! for sharing on Twitter.

UK transit nerds are next level. pic.twitter.com/Nyik6X4RKX — Qagggy! (@Qagggy) August 21, 2026

Fantastic. It also introduced a lot of people, including us, to a brand new word – ‘moquette’.

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This could be entirely made up and I would have no way of knowing — Groindexter (@groindexter) August 21, 2026

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I’m 52, and this is the first time I’ve ever heard the word ‘moquette’. This is an entire world I know ZERO about. I didn’t even know it was a world to know about. — AKG (@AKGagliano) August 22, 2026

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There's niche…and then this niche…😄 — Adrian W (@WelyczkoAdrian) August 22, 2026

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Your knitted tank moquette wasn’t lost on me, Emily. — Black Betty (@BlkBetts) August 21, 2026

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Love it when people are really really into obscure things — Peter (@818_js) August 22, 2026

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She should have gone on Moquette The Week, with Dara and the gang. — Tim Couzens (@Tim_Couzens) August 21, 2026

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Think I know someone who could do this on Wetherspoons' carpets. — Brendan Staunton (@brendanstaunton) August 22, 2026

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