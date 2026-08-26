Tributes flood the internet on the death of the much-loved singer-songwriter, philanthropist, and absolute legend Dolly Parton

Celebrity Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton, the world-famous singer-songwriter and philanthropist, has died at the age of 80, having been in poor health for some months.

Global icon and humanitarian, Dolly Parton, known to the world as a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright, and author died peacefully today in Nashville, Tennessee. She was 80 years old. Dolly is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years… pic.twitter.com/sBdu2Ssof9 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 25, 2026

Her nephew shared a sad message from her.

A message from the family of Dolly Parton. pic.twitter.com/9DNRgRx0uH — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 25, 2026

Born in Tennessee in 1946, Dolly was the fourth of 12 children for Avie Lee Caroline, née Owens, and Robert Lee Parton Sr. The family was both very poor and religious, leavng Dolly with a lifelong strong faith and the determination to help others struggling financially.

Her stellar singing career began as a young child, but it was in her late teens that she was given a regular slot on The Porter Wagoner Show, which acted as a springboard to secure a recording contract. The rest, as they say, is history.

Dolly’s biggest hits include Jolene, 9 to 5, Islands in the Stream, and I will Always Love You.

While she became known to the world because of her music, having made her fortune, she set up the Dollywood Foundation, which funded many charitable causes including her very generous literacy support programme the Imagination Library, which donates books to registered children each month from birth until they start school.

Our team, our local program partners, and every operational partner who helps make this program possible each month are heartbroken at the loss of our founder, Dolly Parton. (cont.) pic.twitter.com/xXys7ejAKQ — Imagination Library (@dollyslibrary) August 25, 2026

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library gifted more than 332,000,000 books since it was first created 31 years ago. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 25, 2026

She was treasured as much for her self-depricating sense of humour and her LGBTQ+ allyship as for her musical talent and generosity.

Dolly Parton on supporting the LGBTQ+ community (2016): “I do not believe we should criticize and judge other people. If you’re the fine Christian you think you are, why are you judging people? I just think we should be more loving, more caring. We are who we are. If you’re gay,… pic.twitter.com/iQd4bByjcE — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) August 25, 2026

Dolly Parton was always sooooo quick-witted. her answers to these rapid-fire questions will always make me laugh. RIP to a legend Michael Strahan: What's the first thing you do when you get out of bed in the morning? Dolly: Uh, I usually get up, put on my clothes, and go home… pic.twitter.com/XBR5T7THCt — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) August 25, 2026

News of her poor health broke when she postponed and then cancelled her planned Las Vegas residency, which should have taken place in December 2025, and was initially rescheduled for September 2026.

Thank you for standing by me and showing me so much love and support over the past year. I’ve still got some healing to do, but I am on my way! See you soon. 💖 🦋 pic.twitter.com/HXpJqTUJXZ — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) May 4, 2026

Dolly’s death on August 25 caused shock and dismay, resulting in a flood of tributes.

1.

It’s hard to imagine many people having a bigger impact than Dolly Parton. Born in a one-room cabin, she earned 11 Grammys and an Emmy, built a business empire, helped millions of kids learn to read, and — as if that wasn’t enough — helped accelerate the research that led to the… https://t.co/gl4KGm4vnk — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 25, 2026

2.

So many evil people in this world and we had to lose a pure heart like Dolly Parton. Devastating day for humanity. pic.twitter.com/HKJdqjZCiY — Miley Official (@MileyCyrusBz) August 25, 2026

3.

Dolly Parton was one of the great entertainers of our era. She was not only a talented musician & songwriter, but a lifelong philanthropist and advocate for literacy, education, LGBTQ+ rights, healthcare and disaster relief. Her music and humanity touched millions. She will be… — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 25, 2026

4.

I know this sounds corny and cringey and naive and whatever, but Dolly Parton felt like America when it was trying to be the place it promised to be. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) August 25, 2026

5.

What a sad day for America what a sad day for the world what a sad day for the pardon family. Dolly! We will miss you in more ways than one can say you were a treasure on this earth. — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) August 25, 2026

6.

Tonight, the Empire State Building tower lights will turn to a pink sparkle at 9:25 to honor the late Dolly Parton. Dolly was a global cultural icon whose seven-decade career reached generations of fans. Beyond entertainment, Dolly leaves a significant philanthropic legacy… pic.twitter.com/Pu5rtdfe0r — Empire State Building Observation Deck (@EmpireStateBldg) August 25, 2026

7.

I'm sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had a an impact on me. She definitely didn't have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank… pic.twitter.com/LPHi3cKe5m — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 25, 2026

8.

Dolly Parton was the kind of human every person who claims to be Christian should strive to be and the world is a little less beautiful without her in it. — Sarah Ironside 💙 (@SarahIronside6) August 25, 2026

9.

Farewell, Dolly x pic.twitter.com/GyQOZDWaoS — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 25, 2026

10.

Jane Fonda pays a heartfelt tribute to her “9 to 5” co-star Dolly Parton: "I am devastated. I just learned that Dolly has moved on. I know that millions are mourning and I want to say this – more than anyone I have ever known, Dolly will always be with us because she was so… pic.twitter.com/uUuyL1FKLi — Variety (@Variety) August 25, 2026

11.

very few artists become part of the emotional vocabulary of culture. Dolly did. her songs were already being inherited by people who weren’t alive when she wrote them, and they’ll keep being inherited by generations to come, rest in peace Dolly pic.twitter.com/k5FPvitqQz — leon alpuche (@skyferrori) August 25, 2026

12.

Sad news in these dark times…. We’ve lost a bit of light. https://t.co/eTZuY4rtis — Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (@esglaude) August 25, 2026

13.

Damn. RIP Dolly. What a singular force she was. https://t.co/rSOPFuRjkx — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 25, 2026

14.

Dolly Parton sent hundreds of millions of books to children across the US for free… She was the closest thing to an angel we have ever had on earth…. https://t.co/Fphq1yjanw — Grace (@gracecamille_) August 25, 2026

15.

RIP to Dolly Parton,,, one of the greatest musical and American icons. She championed children, education, kindness and the overall goodness of human race. Condolences to her family, friends, team and fans. https://t.co/aPnUXvwxGJ — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 25, 2026

16.

I'm speechless. Rest in Peace, Dolly. You'll be missed. Nashville lost one of our best. https://t.co/zOIHAuIk1v — Baron Coleman (@baroncoleman) August 25, 2026

17.

This makes me so so so sad. One of the greatest musicians that ever lived. One of the greatest Americans that ever lived. Never going to be another like her. https://t.co/0zcbtn08iS — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) August 25, 2026

18.

RIP @DollyParton, a woman of deep faith: As her family said in a statement, "Dolly lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus." I greatly admired her during her long and successful career, not only for her abundant talent (and humor), and her deep Christian faith, but also… https://t.co/U2zIzufQ9q — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) August 25, 2026

19.

😭 Yes, this Puerto Rican Brooklyn born woman is deeply saddened by this! Grew up watching THE DOLLY PARTON SHOW, and have been a fan from day 1! Her talent, kindness & humor transcended all! She will be missed but will live on forever in many hearts. My sincere condolences❤️ https://t.co/4U4YvNHen8 — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) August 25, 2026

This song about a real event from her childhood was special to Dolly and a fitting way to remember her.

Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean.

January 19 1946 – August 25 2026.

Rest in peace.

Image Wikimedia Commons, Wikimedia Commons