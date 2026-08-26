Celebrity Dolly Parton

Tributes flood the internet on the death of the much-loved singer-songwriter, philanthropist, and absolute legend Dolly Parton

Poke Reporter. Updated August 26th, 2026

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Dolly Parton, the world-famous singer-songwriter and philanthropist, has died at the age of 80, having been in poor health for some months.

Her nephew shared a sad message from her.

Born in Tennessee in 1946, Dolly was the fourth of 12 children for Avie Lee Caroline, née Owens, and Robert Lee Parton Sr. The family was both very poor and religious, leavng Dolly with a lifelong strong faith and the determination to help others struggling financially.

Her stellar singing career began as a young child, but it was in her late teens that she was given a regular slot on The Porter Wagoner Show, which acted as a springboard to secure a recording contract. The rest, as they say, is history.

Dolly’s biggest hits include Jolene, 9 to 5, Islands in the Stream, and I will Always Love You.

While she became known to the world because of her music, having made her fortune, she set up the Dollywood Foundation, which funded many charitable causes including her very generous literacy support programme the Imagination Library, which donates books to registered children each month from birth until they start school.

She was treasured as much for her self-depricating sense of humour and her LGBTQ+ allyship as for her musical talent and generosity.

News of her poor health broke when she postponed and then cancelled her planned Las Vegas residency, which should have taken place in December 2025, and was initially rescheduled for September 2026.

Dolly’s death on August 25 caused shock and dismay, resulting in a flood of tributes.

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This song about a real event from her childhood was special to Dolly and a fitting way to remember her.

Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean.
January 19 1946 – August 25 2026.
Rest in peace.

Image Wikimedia Commons, Wikimedia Commons