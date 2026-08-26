25 of the Funniest Posts We’ve Seen on Bluesky This Week
Happy Hump Day, to those who work the traditional pattern, and welcome to our weekly round-up of Bluesky’s comedy nuggets. There’s something for everyone in there, and if you find something that makes you laugh – spread the joy.
Let’s take a look.
1.
If I was in the sea salt business, I would have never have even checked the Himalayas
— Ian Boudreau (@ianboudreau.com) 24 August 2026 at 15:31
2.
i learned that quicksilver isn't actually silver the hard way (attempting to stab a dracula in the heart with a pool thermometer before getting exsanguinated)
— Frances Meh (@francesmeh.reviews) 23 August 2026 at 16:09
3.
I truly thought they'd circled the Patient Zero chicken.
— F.L. Everett (@fliceverett.bsky.social) 25 August 2026 at 08:57
4.
Finally! They invented a machine that will go downstairs with your kids on Christmas morning, switch on the tree lights, cry 'HE'S BEEN' & sit blearily watching them unwrap what you carefully wrapped 'from Santa' in delight while eating Quality Street for you, while you crack on with that report!
— Gabby HC (@scriblit.bsky.social) 25 August 2026 at 13:02
5.
“What does not kill me makes me stronger,” according to Friedrich Nietzsche, who died on this day in 1900, of finally being strong enough.
— Paul Bassett Davies (@thewritertype.bsky.social) 25 August 2026 at 12:46
6.
Good morning Bluesky ☀️
This is one of the last coal powered sheep. The vast majority of UK sheep are now all electric ⚡️
— Danny Fearns (@dannyfearns.bsky.social) 25 August 2026 at 07:11
7.
Dickens starts the whole book “it was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” like we don’t all know that meme you condescending Victorian
— cap’n watsisname (@capnwatsisname.bsky.social) 25 August 2026 at 03:39
8.
back in the day being a Dickhead just meant u were a fan of Charles Dickens novels
— Dan Cerinthedark (@etbeeegood.bsky.social) 25 August 2026 at 04:24
9.
It was revealed to me in my dream that my dream was AI. This shit has gone too far.
— Pot Shop Boy (@potshopboy.bsky.social) 24 August 2026 at 15:36
10.
posting online: yeah yeah voters do just need to understand that inflation is a part of life and often the least bad option
living in the world: just paid £8.40 for a barely drinkable medium glass of house white and I am ready for Crimes
— Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian.marieleconte.com) 25 August 2026 at 17:15
11.
If you read the instructions carefully, the first step to making any microwavable lunch is to throw away the box & then dig it out of the trash again.
— Mariana Z (@mariana057.bsky.social) 25 August 2026 at 16:17
12.
Scientists have successfully induced ennui in lab rats. Now whenever the rats are put in a maze they just sit there muttering "pourquoi…" and smoking gauloises. Scientists have confirmed the rats were not previously french. It's also unclear where they got the cigarettes
— mindflakes (@mindflakes.bsky.social) 25 August 2026 at 13:28