Social Media Bluesky funny

25 of the Funniest Posts We’ve Seen on Bluesky This Week

Poke Reporter. Updated August 26th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Happy Hump Day, to those who work the traditional pattern, and welcome to our weekly round-up of Bluesky’s comedy nuggets. There’s something for everyone in there, and if you find something that makes you laugh – spread the joy.

Let’s take a look.

1.

If I was in the sea salt business, I would have never have even checked the Himalayas

— Ian Boudreau (@ianboudreau.com) 24 August 2026 at 15:31

2.

i learned that quicksilver isn't actually silver the hard way (attempting to stab a dracula in the heart with a pool thermometer before getting exsanguinated)

— Frances Meh (@francesmeh.reviews) 23 August 2026 at 16:09

3.

I truly thought they'd circled the Patient Zero chicken.

[image or embed]

— F.L. Everett (@fliceverett.bsky.social) 25 August 2026 at 08:57

4.

Finally! They invented a machine that will go downstairs with your kids on Christmas morning, switch on the tree lights, cry 'HE'S BEEN' & sit blearily watching them unwrap what you carefully wrapped 'from Santa' in delight while eating Quality Street for you, while you crack on with that report!

— Gabby HC (@scriblit.bsky.social) 25 August 2026 at 13:02

5.

“What does not kill me makes me stronger,” according to Friedrich Nietzsche, who died on this day in 1900, of finally being strong enough.

— Paul Bassett Davies (@thewritertype.bsky.social) 25 August 2026 at 12:46

6.

Good morning Bluesky ☀️
This is one of the last coal powered sheep. The vast majority of UK sheep are now all electric ⚡️

[image or embed]

— Danny Fearns (@dannyfearns.bsky.social) 25 August 2026 at 07:11

7.

Dickens starts the whole book “it was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” like we don’t all know that meme you condescending Victorian

— cap’n watsisname (@capnwatsisname.bsky.social) 25 August 2026 at 03:39

8.

back in the day being a Dickhead just meant u were a fan of Charles Dickens novels

— Dan Cerinthedark (@etbeeegood.bsky.social) 25 August 2026 at 04:24

9.

It was revealed to me in my dream that my dream was AI. This shit has gone too far.

— Pot Shop Boy (@potshopboy.bsky.social) 24 August 2026 at 15:36

10.

posting online: yeah yeah voters do just need to understand that inflation is a part of life and often the least bad option

living in the world: just paid £8.40 for a barely drinkable medium glass of house white and I am ready for Crimes

— Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian.marieleconte.com) 25 August 2026 at 17:15

11.

If you read the instructions carefully, the first step to making any microwavable lunch is to throw away the box & then dig it out of the trash again.

— Mariana Z (@mariana057.bsky.social) 25 August 2026 at 16:17

12.

Scientists have successfully induced ennui in lab rats. Now whenever the rats are put in a maze they just sit there muttering "pourquoi…" and smoking gauloises. Scientists have confirmed the rats were not previously french. It's also unclear where they got the cigarettes

— mindflakes (@mindflakes.bsky.social) 25 August 2026 at 13:28

Article Pages:1 2