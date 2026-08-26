25 of the Funniest Posts We’ve Seen on Bluesky This Week

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Happy Hump Day, to those who work the traditional pattern, and welcome to our weekly round-up of Bluesky’s comedy nuggets. There’s something for everyone in there, and if you find something that makes you laugh – spread the joy.

Let’s take a look.

1.

If I was in the sea salt business, I would have never have even checked the Himalayas — Ian Boudreau (@ianboudreau.com) 24 August 2026 at 15:31

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i learned that quicksilver isn't actually silver the hard way (attempting to stab a dracula in the heart with a pool thermometer before getting exsanguinated) — Frances Meh (@francesmeh.reviews) 23 August 2026 at 16:09

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Finally! They invented a machine that will go downstairs with your kids on Christmas morning, switch on the tree lights, cry 'HE'S BEEN' & sit blearily watching them unwrap what you carefully wrapped 'from Santa' in delight while eating Quality Street for you, while you crack on with that report! — Gabby HC (@scriblit.bsky.social) 25 August 2026 at 13:02

5.

“What does not kill me makes me stronger,” according to Friedrich Nietzsche, who died on this day in 1900, of finally being strong enough. — Paul Bassett Davies (@thewritertype.bsky.social) 25 August 2026 at 12:46

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Good morning Bluesky ☀️

This is one of the last coal powered sheep. The vast majority of UK sheep are now all electric ⚡️ [image or embed] — Danny Fearns (@dannyfearns.bsky.social) 25 August 2026 at 07:11

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Dickens starts the whole book “it was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” like we don’t all know that meme you condescending Victorian — cap’n watsisname (@capnwatsisname.bsky.social) 25 August 2026 at 03:39

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back in the day being a Dickhead just meant u were a fan of Charles Dickens novels — Dan Cerinthedark (@etbeeegood.bsky.social) 25 August 2026 at 04:24

9.

It was revealed to me in my dream that my dream was AI. This shit has gone too far. — Pot Shop Boy (@potshopboy.bsky.social) 24 August 2026 at 15:36

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posting online: yeah yeah voters do just need to understand that inflation is a part of life and often the least bad option living in the world: just paid £8.40 for a barely drinkable medium glass of house white and I am ready for Crimes — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian.marieleconte.com) 25 August 2026 at 17:15

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If you read the instructions carefully, the first step to making any microwavable lunch is to throw away the box & then dig it out of the trash again. — Mariana Z (@mariana057.bsky.social) 25 August 2026 at 16:17

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