US donald trump

15 brutal clapbacks to Donald Trump’s spectacularly delusional take on his own presidential ranking

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 28th, 2026

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In some ways, we’d love to take a peek into the mind of Donald Trump, not least to see if there’s anything actually in there, but also to try and get a handle on why a man who has the lowest approval rating of any US president since records began has such an unshakeable self-belief.

We’ve seen it on display many times over, in the memes and AI videos he’s shared, as well as in his grand pronouncements about his own intellect.

On Thursday, he posted a chart of the rankings of some of the presidents who have gone before him – and his own.

Let’s take a look.

Not enough ‘Sure, Jan’ in the world to deal with that. There was also the mystery of the missing presidents.

Mystery solved.

Here’s how people responded.

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Quite a few people made this point.

As ever, consider the double standards.

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Image Republicans Against Trump, Wikimedia Commons