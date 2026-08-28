15 brutal clapbacks to Donald Trump’s spectacularly delusional take on his own presidential ranking

US donald trump

In some ways, we’d love to take a peek into the mind of Donald Trump, not least to see if there’s anything actually in there, but also to try and get a handle on why a man who has the lowest approval rating of any US president since records began has such an unshakeable self-belief.

We’ve seen it on display many times over, in the memes and AI videos he’s shared, as well as in his grand pronouncements about his own intellect.

On Thursday, he posted a chart of the rankings of some of the presidents who have gone before him – and his own.

Let’s take a look.

Trump just posted his own presidential ranking, putting himself in the “greatest” category above Lincoln, Washington, FDR, and every other president. pic.twitter.com/ZxcckuQVwL — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 27, 2026

Not enough ‘Sure, Jan’ in the world to deal with that. There was also the mystery of the missing presidents.

Lmao of course dear leader ranked himself as "the greatest" but where is Reagan and the two Bushes pic.twitter.com/UhrCnruS7C — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 27, 2026

There is this guy named JFK. Where is he? 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/9pAxIx0jx7 — 🔥 CEO Branding Expert (@Ceo_Branding) August 27, 2026

Mystery solved.

Trump's stupid chart of "greatest" presidents is a chart from Life Magazine in 1948, with his name added at the top and the Democrats he doesn't like at the bottom. Exactly the kind of thing a healthy, high-functioning person shares. pic.twitter.com/ugUoImCnTb — Mike (not a) Rothschild (@rothschildmd) August 27, 2026

Here’s how people responded.

1.

This is so sad and pathetic. pic.twitter.com/UZuzaobxqg — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) August 27, 2026

2.

Nice work Natalie. The nappy wearing toddler will love this. Where are the Bushes? https://t.co/NBjgY40mOM — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) August 28, 2026

3.

4.

Inside the mind of a malignant narcissist… He has the lowest approval ratings in Modern History at home, and it's despised by billions and billions of people across the planet. — Dexter Wright (@Dexter__Wright) August 27, 2026

5.

Since trump is in a bubble where he thinks he's the "greatest" President ever, and posted his delusional, pathetic self-masturbatory chart, I have receipts. A poll of historians and scholars ranked him DEAD LAST. He is the WORST President in history. It's not even close. https://t.co/InkTzyMfKq pic.twitter.com/bwhsoCZ17q — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) August 27, 2026

6.

The world is laughing at you — except maybe your good friend, Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/n2P9WSqfn0 — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) August 27, 2026

7.

Greatest president ever. Source: Donald Trump.

Author: Donald Trump.

Judge: Donald Trump.

Winner: Donald Trump. Military service: dodged pic.twitter.com/WlKOu36EpF — (@Tweet4AnnaNAFO) August 27, 2026

8.

9.

Quiet, very stable genius at work. pic.twitter.com/EPRHH7Jk9i — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 27, 2026

10.

America releases her own chart: pic.twitter.com/J1d137Ro8v — RyGuy (@AverageRyGuy) August 27, 2026

11.

A friend of mine shared this with me and said it’s Third World dictator type shit. I disagreed. Third World dictators would have other people say this kind of stuff about them publicly. They wouldn’t say it themselves. This is Fourth World shit. https://t.co/qshHhLtkVd — Angel Eduardo (@StrangelEdweird) August 28, 2026

12.

Damn! First the flake went after the lake, and now this. Rumpled Thinskin is melting down fast. https://t.co/sAJagGqJIC — Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMoeDavis) August 27, 2026

13.

Obviously he'd do this, but I wonder why he puts Grant in his lowest "failures" category with Obama and Biden? Something about how Grant won the Civil War and then put down the KKK? https://t.co/vtKSQ38IOI — Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) August 27, 2026

14.

The irony, of course, is that Trump will be ranked by political science and history at the bottom, with Nixon, bc of his anti-constitutionalism. January 6 sealed Trump’s fate in the rankings years ago. https://t.co/ERj4KGDJ5c — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) August 27, 2026

15.

Quite a few people made this point.

Now I’m just mad. Woodrow Wilson sucks. https://t.co/HWiZjnKJbq — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 27, 2026

As ever, consider the double standards.

Imagine, just imagine, if any other president – Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Obama, Biden – had posted something like this about themselves. They would be a laughing stock. There’d be no other story in the media. Their own party members would be slamming them. How/when did we… https://t.co/7wjGgIb6RS — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 27, 2026

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Image Republicans Against Trump, Wikimedia Commons