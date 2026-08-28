Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

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Hello and welcome, or welcome back, to the Poke’s round-up of the things that made us laugh on Twitter this week, and with the Grim Reaper doing a sweep of beloved celebrities, we’ve really needed something to lift the mood.

It’s a nice hotch-potch of comedy styles, so we hope you find something to brighten your day. If you don’t, why not send us some links that made you laugh? We’re always happy to discover new funny accounts.

Let’s dive in.

1.

They should make a Reverse Reacher. Angry guy looking for a fight but he just keeps finding peaceful small towns. Make it a travel series. He tours an idyllic New England village while furiously eating an ice cream cone. — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) August 23, 2026

2.

Comedy has been ruined by woke. If they made Are You Being Served? nowadays one of the characters would be a woman with blue hair and one would be gay. — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) August 22, 2026

3.

I was stopped by a traffic cop. He said, "You were driving a bit fast. What would happen if you had suddenly come across Mister Fog?" I said, "I'd have trod on Mister Brake." He said, "I will repeat the question. What would happen if you had suddenly come across Mist or Fog." — Miss Ally (@MissAlly_01) August 24, 2026

4.

One day someone will ask my kids if they ever saw their dad cry and they will think about the time with the math homework. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) August 24, 2026

5.

6.

Some people use D&D characters to live out fantasies that could never occur in their real lives. For example my tiefling rogue gets 8 hours of sleep per night. — Ron Iver (@ronnui_) August 27, 2026

7.

The reason men can open jars easily is because they don’t moisturize — Ada🌸 (@Starrgirl_Ada) August 27, 2026

8.

The best thing about summer is drying my clothes outside. The only problem is finding a long enough extension cord for the tumble dryer. — Martin Pilgrim (@MartinPilgrim1) August 26, 2026

9.

It was only a matter of time. pic.twitter.com/7B1sVgremd — Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) August 27, 2026

10.

No one talks about the tragic unemployment rate among good shoulder angels — Natalie Would (@_NatalieWould) August 22, 2026

11.

Adulting taught me that if I have extra money, it probably means I forgot to pay something — Mitchelle Karoro (@KaroroMitchelle) August 27, 2026

12.