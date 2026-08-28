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Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated August 28th, 2026

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Hello and welcome, or welcome back, to the Poke’s round-up of the things that made us laugh on Twitter this week, and with the Grim Reaper doing a sweep of beloved celebrities, we’ve really needed something to lift the mood.

It’s a nice hotch-potch of comedy styles, so we hope you find something to brighten your day. If you don’t, why not send us some links that made you laugh? We’re always happy to discover new funny accounts.

Let’s dive in.

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