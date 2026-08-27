What oddly specific rule do you enforce in your house? – 17 ways of living that sound weird to guests

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Most households have lots of rules in common, like taking your shoes off in the hallway. They’re so normal that nobody thinks twice about them.

Then there are those unique rules which guests may find peculiar. To hear about the oddest laws people impose in their homes, JayConnectsXR put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What is an oddly specific rule you enforce in your own house that makes total sense to you, but would sound ridiculous to a guest?’

We must demand that you read these top replies…

1.

‘No toilet brushes in the dishwasher. The fact that the rule exists is what would be perceived as ridiculous.’

-anaid_098

2.

‘Always check the fridge before closing the door. ‘(I have a little weirdo of a cat who’s fucking obsessed with getting in there. 😹)’

-hiddenkobolds

3.

‘When you hand someone else something sharp, you have to wait until they make eye contact with you and say “got it” before releasing it. Obviously this started as a knife safety thing, but because I have ridiculous children, it has progressed to now include sharp cheddar, sharpies, music sheets with sharp notes, etc. Heck, my son was overjoyed that he found an old Sharp VHS tape the other day so we could expand our repertoire.’

-WSHIII

4.

‘The last person to leave the house must visually locate the cat and verify she’s not stuck in a closet somewhere before leaving.

(You’d think she’d learn to stop going in closets eventually …)’

-Accomplished_Mix7827

5.

‘We must at least have underwear on for meals. Please use your own underwear.’

-Emergency-Guidance28

6.

‘If you are looking for scissors and you only find my sewing “fabric “ scissors, you have not found scissors yet…’

-Pia_moo

7.

‘Doors that are open stay open, doors that are closed stay closed.’

-robinaw

8.

‘You can’t use that mug, it belongs to the cat, it’s his night time sip mug and he doesn’t share.’

-Excellent-Muffin-750

9.

‘Don’t use my clothes iron as a ski wax iron.

‘Don’t use my blender for rock climbing chalk.’

-thti87