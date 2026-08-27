‘What’s the worst thing you’ve experienced that happened at a wedding?’ – 22 highly memorable nuptial disasters

Life r/AskUK weddings

Your wedding is meant to be the happiest day of your life. Which piles an awful lot more pressure on a day that has taken a lot of thought, planning and money.

So if something goes wrong, it’s very upsetting. If you’re the bride or groom that is. For the guests, it just tends to make the event all the more memorable.

They’ve been chatting about nuptial disasters on the AskUK subreddit after YetAnotherMia posted this…

What’s the worst thing you’ve experienced that happened at a wedding? I’m watching F.R.I.E.N.D.S, the one with Ross’s wedding where he says Rachel’s name instead of his bride Emily, ruining the wedding and marriage. I’m wondering has anyone done anything worse at a wedding, particularly the bride and groom.

And the answers did not disappoint. Check these out…

1.

‘Groom split his suit pants breakdancing. Didn’t stop dancing. Apparently had no underwear on. Dick and balls flying around everywhere.’

–rezonansmagnetyczny

2.

‘The bride cried her eyes out for the whole evening do because the man she had a crush on (not the groom) hadn’t turned up as a guest, so hadn’t seen her in her pretty dress.

It was awful. She was just sobbing “Mike’s not here! He didn’t come! I did all this for him!” Fortunately the groom was partying with the guests, so a small circle of friends enclosed the bride and said “Oh, she’s just tired” a lot.

The marriage limped on for four years, including having a baby. When they split up, Mike left his wife to shack up with bride. That lasted about three weeks, and Mike begged his wife’s forgiveness and went home.

(Mike was her boss at work throughout all this, which made matters even more awkward.)’

–FreeBogwoppits

3.

‘My best friend went to a wedding where the best man’s speech was announcing his love for the bride, right before they ran off together.’

–General_McCuddles

4.

‘The younger sister of the bride, who was about 19 and had been with her boyfriend for about 6 months, interrupted the first dance by getting the microphone from the DJ and proceeded to silence everyone before proposing to her boyfriend. It was absolutely wild.’

–Dry_Association2836

5.

‘The bride and groom were supposed to be leaving for their honeymoon directly after the ceremony. The father of the bride had kept their suitcases, airline tickets and passports in his car as he was going to drive them to the airport afterwards.

Only he parked it in a dodgy area near the church, the car got broken into and their suitcases, airline tickets and passports were all stolen.

They couldn’t tell the happy couple end of the night as they didn’t want to ruin the rest of their big day.’

–B225AKP

6.

‘The bride decided to sing a song as her walking down the aisle song. It would’ve been fine except she couldn’t sing and was crying as she walked . It was very awkward just complete silence peppered with sobbing and off key singing.’

–Key_Barber_4161

7.

‘The vicar made his whole sermon about forgiving infidelity when married, during their wedding. We were all like wtf??? Turns out however that the vicar may actually be clairvoyant…’

–Basic_Call5191

8.

‘Bride was MIA before the first dance. A few people including the groom went to look for her. She was eventually found in the gents getting it on with the best man. Who was also the grooms identical twin.

Groom and best man start fighting, then very quickly the whole lot went up and everyone was fighting.’

–Sloppy-Joe76

9.

‘I knocked the wedding cake over. This was back in the early 90s. I was about 6. You know how most weddings have kids running around the place? Well that was me and my cousins.

I was being chased and I ran behind the table that the cake was on. I pushed past it a little too hard and knocked the top two tiers off. Thankfully the venue staff were there to catch it before it touched the floor. My cousin’s and I never ran so fast after that. I’m 43 now and I still think about it.’

–lloyddav

10.

‘I don’t know about ‘done worse’ but I once attended a wedding where the vicar declared – during the service! – that you were most likely to be murdered by your spouse and if he’d know back when he was younger what he knew now, he probably wouldn’t have got married himself.

I THINK he was trying yo emphasise how hard marriage could be and how the couple would need the support of their loved ones. I lost control of the giggles and he asked me to go outside for the rest of the service.’

–uncleanwhispers

11.

‘Friend of mine said his ex-girlfriends name instead of new wife in his speech at the reception. Inspired by the Friends episode, best man had been winding him up all day saying “make sure you say the right name.”

He was nervous and got in his own head and Uno-reversed at the wrong time. Air went out of the room. Was amazing.’

–cistercianmonk