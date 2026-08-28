What has Britain lost that you wish would come back? 17 little parts of life that are sorely missed

Round Ups r/AskUK

The only universal constant is change, but that doesn’t mean people miss the way things were. This seems to be doubly true when it comes to British life.

Over on r/AskUK, LukeJohnson1984 invited people to share the things that Britain has genuinely lost that they wish could come back. They even got the ball rolling by saying:

‘For me I’d say it’s the original mini cars, they were actually mini when they came out. These newer ones are all huge, if you’d have parked them back in the day, they’d be the biggest car in the street!’

And with the disclaimer that this was a politics-free thread out of the way, here are the top answers…

1.

‘Shame. ‘Let me clarify. The absence of Shame has ruined modern Britain. ‘The shame of being a selfish bastard who plays loud music on public transport.

The shame of having feral offspring who terrorise the locals and cause mayhem

The shame of Bonnie Blue.

The shame of wearing pyjamas in public. ‘I could go on.’

-Impressive_Net6384

2.

‘Easily accessible NHS dentistry’

-Saphira404

3.

‘BBC documentaries that don’t have continuous bloody music and filler information, and hosted by actual experts in their fields, not minor celebrities who couldn’t give a toss about the parts of a steam engine or instruments of an orchestra. I can’t get enough of 70s-80s docs. Just some silly old duffer going on about the mechanisms of a long-case clock for 50 minutes straight, no faff, no nonsense, just fascinating information.’

-LunarSymphonist

4.

‘ORIGINAL Cadburys Chocolate’

-Talon-2267

5.

‘Racists being afraid of a smack in the mouth’

-houdini996

6.

‘Brannigan’s roast beef and mustard crisps. NOT the reboot in the foil bag, I’m talking about the 90s ones in the paper packaging and the crisps themselves were as thick as one pound coins’

-JeffBroccoli

7.

‘Plastic toys in cereal.’

-Teamhuw1

8.

‘Woolworths’

-nightime-narwhal

9.