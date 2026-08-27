US canada donald trump The White House

The White House’s attempt to intimidate Canada with an ‘eagle versus goose’ meme was a shot on target into their own foot – 18 resounding facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 27th, 2026

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We cross now to the US, where Donald Trump has been waging a trade war and a flurry of threats on the country’s northern neighbours in Canada.

On Wednesday, they posted a photo of a bald Eagle, menacingly holding down a Canada goose, to make their point like the school bully they’ve shaped themselves into.

White House tweet with a photo of a bald eagle with its glaw on the back of the neck of a Canada goose, pressing it onto the ice

However, their characteristic lack of interest in the detail led to them using a photo of a goose which successfully defended itself against an eagle on the frozen Lake Ontario.

This photo is from a documented 20-minute encounter on frozen Lake Ontario where a bald eagle attacked a Canada goose. The goose fought back and survived after the eagle gave up and retreated.

Not quite the message they were hoping to send.

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