The White House’s attempt to intimidate Canada with an ‘eagle versus goose’ meme was a shot on target into their own foot – 18 resounding facepalms

US canada donald trump The White House

We cross now to the US, where Donald Trump has been waging a trade war and a flurry of threats on the country’s northern neighbours in Canada.

Imagine being so profoundly fucking fragile that when a Canadian province refuses to kiss your ring, you pull out a fucking map and scribble over the name of a Great Lake. Someone get this diapered fucking lunatic a juice box. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/0tYTKyVsnq — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) August 25, 2026

On Wednesday, they posted a photo of a bald Eagle, menacingly holding down a Canada goose, to make their point like the school bully they’ve shaped themselves into.

However, their characteristic lack of interest in the detail led to them using a photo of a goose which successfully defended itself against an eagle on the frozen Lake Ontario.

Not quite the message they were hoping to send.

1.

It should be noted that while the eagle thought it won in this photo, after 20 minutes of fighting, the eagle couldn’t kill the Canada goose and it gave up and left.

So good luck with that. https://t.co/UCSnrppXVx — Bunsen, Beaker, Bernoulli & Brix (@bunsenbernerbmd) August 26, 2026

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Canadians know how laughable this is if you’ve ever seen a Canadian goose in action.

They’re vicious and they attack out of spite https://t.co/H0LlJB133D — Back On This App and It’s Still Hell (@wickdchiq) August 26, 2026

3.

It is not an insult or an exaggeration. The USA officially sees itself as a predator that preys on its neighbours. https://t.co/XM4IE8ZBwK — Rasmus Jarlov (@RasmusJarlov) August 26, 2026

4.

The US self-owned again, the Goose won in the end despite the Eagle initiating the attack. Great metaphor for US vs Canada really. https://t.co/4sWredE32y pic.twitter.com/Wmnmjirva8 — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) August 26, 2026

5.

Sorry fake news.

Cobra chickens never backdown 🇨🇦 https://t.co/D5W5SSKqZ2 pic.twitter.com/KoZIE9KdYZ — Made In Canada (@MadelnCanada) August 26, 2026

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"Why do Canadians hate Americans" #4102 https://t.co/Prccn42EkA — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) August 26, 2026

7.

Leave it to the White House to not only post an image only a psychopath could love but leave out that it's from a viral video of a goose *defeating* an eagle, which video some Stephen Miller aide pored over to try to find the one moment where it looked like the eagle was winning https://t.co/nXsQ4QH6Wd — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 26, 2026

8.

Trivia: the famous bald eagle screech is actually a red-tailed hawk call that was added by Hollywood sound designers. It’s true. The Canada Goose honk is all real, baby. pic.twitter.com/TnIexmBesT — Brittlestar (@brittlestar) August 26, 2026

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